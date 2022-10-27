ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
NOLA.com

Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders

One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
NOLA.com

What's the biggest reason for the Saints' 2-5 start? Our insiders give their thoughts

At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints are off to their worst start in a decade. The glass half-empty view: Only two teams in the entire NFL have worse records. The glass half-full view: The Saints were just one game out of first place in the mediocre NFC South, where Atlanta and Tampa Bay sat atop the division at 3-4 before the Buccaneers and Ravens game on Thursday night.
NOLA.com

Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
NOLA.com

What we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.
NOLA.com

Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards

Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
