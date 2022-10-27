Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.

ATLANTA, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO