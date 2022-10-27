Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders
One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
One NFL team has called the Saints inquiring about a trade for RB Alvin Kamara, report says
The New Orleans Saints recently received a call recently from the Buffalo Bills asking if the team would be willing to part ways with star running back Alvin Kamara through a trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. Glazer added that the Saints have no interest in trading...
Sunday Night Football, Green Bay at Buffalo prop bet: Packers to pick off Josh Allen?
The Green Bay Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that looked much more competitive a couple of months ago. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have dropped three in a row to the Giants, Jets and Commanders. In order to break out of this losing skid, the Packers will need to take down one of the NFL’s best teams.
What's the biggest reason for the Saints' 2-5 start? Our insiders give their thoughts
At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints are off to their worst start in a decade. The glass half-empty view: Only two teams in the entire NFL have worse records. The glass half-full view: The Saints were just one game out of first place in the mediocre NFC South, where Atlanta and Tampa Bay sat atop the division at 3-4 before the Buccaneers and Ravens game on Thursday night.
Sunday’s NFL Week 8 teaser and a player prop: Best Bets for Oct. 30
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Alvin Kamara is leading the Saints charge to rediscover their swagger. Will it be enough?
In the immediate aftermath of a crushing loss in the desert last week to the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stood in front of his teammates and spoke from his heart. Kamara always has been the type to say he prefers to lead by example rather...
Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
What we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders
Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.
Of the 5 Saints players who were questionable Sunday against the Raiders, 4 will play
The New Orleans Saints are still dealing with a rash of injuries, but they at least got some good injury news Sunday morning. Of the five players who were questionable coming into Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, only tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) will be inactive for the contest.
Saints will go at least one more week without 3 of their top players; 5 more questionable
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed some optimism that the longer-than-usual break would allow some of his injured players to return for a Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That optimism was misplaced. The Saints...
Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards
Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
The Saints have a dreadful record. How much is that on the coaching staff? Our crew weighs in
Saints coach Dennis Allen said he’s confident his team will turn things around and put together a string of wins. Players such as Demario Davis have expressed similar confidence. History is not in their favor. The Saints have managed to recover and make the playoffs just once out of...
