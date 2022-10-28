Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded
As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition. Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said. Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s,...
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
Lightfoot’s security opens fire after witnessing alleged robbery in Logan Square, police say
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning near the 606 Trail in Logan Square, but no injuries were reported. It happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Pregnant robbery victim waits an hour for Chicago police response, then gives up and finds the offender herself: prosecutors
A pregnant Chicago woman called 911 twice to report that she had been robbed at knifepoint outside a laundromat on Friday evening, but Chicago police never responded. While extended wait times for police responses are common in Chicago, this case is a little different from most. The woman loaded her...
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
Chicago police commander under investigation for racist social media posts abruptly retires
Chicago Police Lt. John Cannon retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked.
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
vfpress.news
Melrose Police And Fire Board Win Lawsuit Filed By Fired Police Officer
Monday, October 31, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Melrose Park officials announced earlier this month that they won a lawsuit filed against the village’s fire and police board by a police officer who was fired. “The Melrose Park Board of Fire and Police Commissioners was handed a...
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
CPD: Man facing 10 felonies following multiple burglaries, carjacking
CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing ten felonies after being arrested on the North Side Sunday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, was taken into custody in the 2500 block of West Touhy. Police allege Magdaleno has committed several crimes in the past six weeks. He is facing three counts of...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say
A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
cwbchicago.com
No foul play in death of woman found on Streeterville sidewalk: medical examiner
There was no foul play involved in the death of a woman Chicago police found lying on a Streeterville sidewalk early Thursday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. At 3:44 a.m., Chicago police officers found the 39-year-old woman lying in the 400 block of East Ohio....
