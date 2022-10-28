ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded

As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition. Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said. Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s,...
CHICAGO, IL
Highlands Today

Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting

At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
CHICAGO, IL
Loyola Phoenix

‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola

Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy