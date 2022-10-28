As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition. Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said. Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO