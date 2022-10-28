Read full article on original website
Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund receives $7.2 million bequest
The Pearl Harbor Historic Fund has announced a $7.2 million donation from the estate of Alexander Gaston. In 2009, Gaston helped establish the fund, which is managed by the Hawai'i Community Foundation and Bank of Hawai'i. The initial gift was inspired by Gaston’s longtime friend Jay Dunn, who was a volunteer running the flight simulators at the Pacific Aviation Museum. A child told Dunn that a classmate couldn’t attend the museum that day with the class because his family couldn’t afford it. Dunn met with Gaston and Lee Collins, and the three decided to establish a fund specifically designed to address this problem for families in need.
Community Foundation Update (10/29/2022)
The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has announced that it was awarded $7.2 million from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in support of work to make the small business landscape more equitable. The grant is part of a $46.6 million statewide initiative to help underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners. To that end, the foundation will manage the award through its subsidiary, the Community Foundation Mission Investments Company, which is working with local entrepreneurial support organizations and small business owners to create a business-support network called the New Haven Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (NHE3). NHE3 will provide grants, business consulting, and technical services in greater New Haven, with a focus on serving Black, Latinx, women, and immigrant business owners.
