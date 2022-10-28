The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has announced that it was awarded $7.2 million from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in support of work to make the small business landscape more equitable. The grant is part of a $46.6 million statewide initiative to help underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners. To that end, the foundation will manage the award through its subsidiary, the Community Foundation Mission Investments Company, which is working with local entrepreneurial support organizations and small business owners to create a business-support network called the New Haven Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (NHE3). NHE3 will provide grants, business consulting, and technical services in greater New Haven, with a focus on serving Black, Latinx, women, and immigrant business owners.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO