NOLA.com

Saints exorcised the ghosts and goblins? D-Squared and Derry’s Dime on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 109

Well, welcome back New Orleans Saints. Where ya been all year?. At the midway point of the 2022 campaign, the Black and Gold finally put together a full game – an absolutely dominating performance in a 24-0 blanking of the high-powered Las Vegas Raiders. Question is: Was this a Halloween trick, or will Who Dats reap the rewards of this treat for the remainder of the season?
DERRY, LA
NOLA.com

What we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
NOLA.com

Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards

Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

