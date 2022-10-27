Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saints exorcised the ghosts and goblins? D-Squared and Derry’s Dime on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 109
Well, welcome back New Orleans Saints. Where ya been all year?. At the midway point of the 2022 campaign, the Black and Gold finally put together a full game – an absolutely dominating performance in a 24-0 blanking of the high-powered Las Vegas Raiders. Question is: Was this a Halloween trick, or will Who Dats reap the rewards of this treat for the remainder of the season?
Sunday Night Football, Green Bay at Buffalo prop bet: Packers to pick off Josh Allen?
The Green Bay Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that looked much more competitive a couple of months ago. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have dropped three in a row to the Giants, Jets and Commanders. In order to break out of this losing skid, the Packers will need to take down one of the NFL’s best teams.
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings prop bet: Justin Jefferson to be contained by Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday afternoon in a star-studded showdown. One of the game changers that’ll be on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium is an individual that Louisiana sports fans know quite well — former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
What we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders
Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.
Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning is out of a walking boot. Here's where his recovery stands.
A big reinforcement is making his way back for the New Orleans Saints offensive line. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who has missed the entire season to this point with a serious turf toe injury, cleared a big step recently by ditching the walking boot he's worn the last several weeks.
Of the 5 Saints players who were questionable Sunday against the Raiders, 4 will play
The New Orleans Saints are still dealing with a rash of injuries, but they at least got some good injury news Sunday morning. Of the five players who were questionable coming into Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, only tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) will be inactive for the contest.
Raiders cough up scary numbers in Saints' shutout win at home before Halloween
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday...
The Saints have a dreadful record. How much is that on the coaching staff? Our crew weighs in
Saints coach Dennis Allen said he’s confident his team will turn things around and put together a string of wins. Players such as Demario Davis have expressed similar confidence. History is not in their favor. The Saints have managed to recover and make the playoffs just once out of...
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards
Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
