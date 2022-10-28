Read full article on original website
Task Force on Forensic Science wants to hear from the public
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper will conduct a meeting of the Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science online Tuesday, November 1, via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion of the findings and updated recommendations from the three Task Force subcommittees: Forensic...
Common cause: New State Bar president shines a light on public service sector
The desire for public service runs deep in the veins of James Heath, who was sworn in last month as the 88th president of the State Bar of Michigan, succeeding Center Line attorney Dana Warnez as the elected leader of the organization serving a membership of some 46,000 lawyers. As...
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Men convicted for aiding in Whitmer kidnap plot, county trail sees art: Jackson headlines Oct. 22-27
JACKSON, MI – After three weeks on trial, three Jackson County men were convicted this week for aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A trio of Jackson County men face several decades...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
Court Digest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK
Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Daily Briefs
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
Law school recognized for veterans support
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
Michigan Court Allows Town To Use Drones To Snoop Without Warrants. One Couple Is Suing.
Can the government use drones to snoop on your property for zoning violations without having to get a warrant first? Right now it appears it can in Michigan, but a Long Lake Township couple is fighting back, with the help of lawyers from the Institute for Justice. Todd and Heather...
Michigan absentee ballots: What happens after vote, why they may delay results
LANSING — Michigan voters have already had weeks to cast absentee ballots before the Nov. 8 election, but they can’t actually be counted until Election Day — which could delay some results until the following day. The lengthy counting process fostered misinformation in 2020, when initial unofficial...
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election
DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
