There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO