ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 3

Related
legalnews.com

Task Force on Forensic Science wants to hear from the public

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper will conduct a meeting of the Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science online Tuesday, November 1, via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion of the findings and updated recommendations from the three Task Force subcommittees: Forensic...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Court Digest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
STOCKTON, CA
Detroit News

Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK

Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Law school recognized for veterans support

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election

DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy