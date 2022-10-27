Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla Service is Getting Better
Tesla service is getting better. I recently had a great experience with Tesla mobile service fixing my Model 3 drivers seat and Tesla appears to be emphasizing service more and more. Tesla Service is Getting Better. I recently had Tesla mobile service come to my car where I live and...
torquenews.com
Does The New Subaru Solterra EV Pass Or Fail Its First Deep Snow Test? You Decide
Is the 2023 Subaru Solterra good in the snow? Check out its first drive through deep snow at Subaru's test track and you decide. Automotive Journalist Kazuo Shimizu drives Subaru's first all-electric SUV, Solterra, on the Bifuka Proving Ground at Subaru's Research and Development Center in Hokkaido, the northernmost proving ground in Japan. How well did the 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric SUV handle the snowy conditions? You might be surprised.
torquenews.com
Is Mazda’s CX-30 The Brand’s Best Two-Row SUV For Drivers?
Mazda now has three similarly-sized two-row crossover SUVs. We make the case that the CX-30 is the best of the trio. Mazda is adding new models to suit the growing demand for two-row SUVs in America. Presently, the brand has three, the CX-30, CX-50, and CX-5. Technically, four if you count the California-only MX-30 battery-electric vehicle. The three CX-family crossovers all have a very similar interior, the same powertrain options, and all have a few minor differences in their design.
torquenews.com
Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency Test: Sport Mode On 60 Mile Road Trip
Yesterday, I revisited a roughly 60 mile road trip I took earlier this year to test a certain principle I am unsure about. Specifically, I repeated a drive to a neighboring city but this time used Sport Mode for about 10 of those miles to see if I might get better combined fuel efficiency by doing so. The result was less conclusive than I expected.
torquenews.com
Are You Paying Too Much for Your Truck?
Is your new truck costing you $1000 or more per month in payments? You are not alone. Here’s what percentages of truck owners are making massive monthly payments over a wide range of truck models. Going Into Truck Debt Warning. If you have not bought a new truck the...
torquenews.com
Long Distances In The Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, Without Charging, Still Yield Good Fuel Economy
This past weekend I took my longest road trip yet in which I wasn’t able to charge my Kia Sorento Plug-In hybrid, much, while stopped en route. Out of 526 total miles of driving on this trip, I only covered about 10% of my total miles on electricity stored from the grid. This is a scenario many could find themselves in on a long cross country drive. But this also means my combined fuel economy was the lowest at any point in the last 13 months of ownership. So how bad was it?
torquenews.com
Subaru Is 3rd Best In Customer Loyalty But Not Everyone Loves The New Outback
Which car brands have the most loyal customers? Subaru ranks in the top five automakers but is failing some loyal customers in one area. Here’s why not everyone loves the newly-redesigned 2023 Outback. Why do customers keep returning to buy a new Outback midsize SUV, Crosstrek subcompact SUV, Forester...
torquenews.com
Just in Time For Halloween - Jeep Has a New Orange Color for the 2023 Wrangler
Perfect for everyone who loves fall and Halloween, Jeep is bringing back Punk'n Orange as a limited run color for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler. It’s all treats and no tricks as Jeep unveils another of its special run colors. Jeep is bringing back Punk’n orange for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler. Jeep is known for its bright and unusual colors for its popular Wrangler. The automaker has used this orange before and decided to bring it back as a straight from the factory option.
torquenews.com
You'll Have Many More New Subaru Solterra EVs To Choose From In 2 Years
When will customers get their new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV? They are on the way now with more new models available at U.S. retailers starting in 2025. The 2023 Subaru Solterra was delayed because of the recall in June, but the all-new electric compact SUV is on the way now. A report revealed Toyota finally found the fix for the wheels coming off the Solterra and its twin bZ4X.
torquenews.com
How 2023 Toyota Crown REALLY Drives (with Video)
The surprising truth about my 2023 Toyota Crown driving impressions. I recently had the opportunity to spend quality time behind the wheel of the all-new 2023 Crown. And for me this was an experience I have been waiting to have for months. You see, Toyota Crown is right at the...
torquenews.com
Which New Subaru Model Is The Best Overall? The Complete Ranking Is Here
Which 2023 Subaru model is the best for reliability, safety, and offers the best value? Check out the complete scores from iSeeCars here. New car shoppers are looking for reliable, safe cars and SUVs that offer the best value. How do 2022 Subaru model-year all-wheel-drive vehicles score in each area? A new report from iSeeCars gives an overall score factoring in all three areas, and here are the Subaru models ranked from best to worst.
torquenews.com
Sneak Preview - New Subaru SUV Debut At The LA Auto Show - You Already Know
Subaru will bring an all-new model to the L.A. Auto Show in November. Here is a sneak preview and what's coming for U.S. customers. A recent Biz Journals report states that the L.A. Auto Show will host new vehicle debuts by Subaru, Hyundai, Fiat, and more. You already know because Torque News reported in August that the all-new U.S.-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek would be the latest model to be revealed in Los Angeles. Subaru Corporation gave the world its first glimpse of the next-generation Crosstrek that will launch in Japan and Australia. Now it's time for its North American debut.
torquenews.com
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
Comments / 0