Royersford, PA

Alban header in OT advances No. 10 Spring-Ford to District 1-4A quarterfinals over No. 26 Council Rock South

By Dennis Weller
papreplive.com
 3 days ago
papreplive.com

District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium

Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals

EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Yesavage sets rushing record in Boyertown win over Upper Perkiomen

RED HILL >> There was nothing tricky or fancy about Boyertown’s offense on Friday night. But the results were spectacular. The Bears rushed for 584 yards, with a record-setting 307 of them by Cole Yesavage, in a 62-31 win at Upper Perkiomen Friday. Cade Sennott also had an impressive...
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Kemmerley’s OT goal carries Conestoga past Owen J. Roberts, into district semifinals

BERWYN >> In a defensive battle, one chance is all it takes. The problem was, that chance wasn’t coming for Conestoga or Owen J. Roberts in regulation. It finally came in the early moments of the first overtime, as Keira Kemmerley scored to send the top-seeded Pioneers to a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament on a beautiful fall Saturday afternoon at Teamer Field.
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title

UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East

WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0

POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Sun Valley rallies to edge Oxford in closing seconds

ASTON >> For the Sun Valley football squad Friday evening, the Vanguards’ 15-14 win was an electrifying last-gasp rally. For Oxford, the defeat meant they were stung for the second week in a row by a winning play in the final seconds. It was Senior Night at Sun Valley,...
OXFORD, PA
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton

MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

