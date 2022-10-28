Alban header in OT advances No. 10 Spring-Ford to District 1-4A quarterfinals over No. 26 Council Rock South

Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
papreplive.com
District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium
Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football overcomes losing starters to injury, graduation in PAC championship run
Perkiomen Valley wasn’t supposed to repeat as PAC champion. Not after losing Ethan Kohler, the 2021 Mercury Player of the Year and one of the best quarterbacks in recent area history to graduation. Not after replacing a number of starting linemen due to graduations and injury. Not after losing...
papreplive.com
Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh battles past Downingtown West in District 1-4A quarterfinals clinches spot in states
WHITEMARSH >> When speaking of her team’s motivation and drive, Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Neve Straff pointed up towards the rafters. There, in PW’s spacious gym, resides the Colonials’ impressive but lonesome banner signifying the team’s only district title in girls volleyball, from 1984. “It’s really exciting to...
papreplive.com
Conestoga overwhelms Spring-Ford to return to District 1 semifinals
Tredyffrin >> Staring into the morning sun at Conestoga’s Teamer Field on a perfectly crisp late October day isn’t nearly as idyllic as it sounds. For opposing teams, it means it’s playoff time, and the Pioneers aren’t playing host so they can hand out treats. The...
papreplive.com
Conestoga edges Unionville to win 2nd consecutive PIAA 3A girls tennis team title
Conestoga defeated Unionville, 3-2, in the PIAA 3A girls tennis team state championship final Saturday evening at Hershey Racquet Club, getting victories from second singles, third singles and second doubles. It was the second consecutive PIAA 3A girls tennis team championship for the Pioneers, who captured the state team title...
papreplive.com
Yesavage sets rushing record in Boyertown win over Upper Perkiomen
RED HILL >> There was nothing tricky or fancy about Boyertown’s offense on Friday night. But the results were spectacular. The Bears rushed for 584 yards, with a record-setting 307 of them by Cole Yesavage, in a 62-31 win at Upper Perkiomen Friday. Cade Sennott also had an impressive...
papreplive.com
Kemmerley’s OT goal carries Conestoga past Owen J. Roberts, into district semifinals
BERWYN >> In a defensive battle, one chance is all it takes. The problem was, that chance wasn’t coming for Conestoga or Owen J. Roberts in regulation. It finally came in the early moments of the first overtime, as Keira Kemmerley scored to send the top-seeded Pioneers to a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament on a beautiful fall Saturday afternoon at Teamer Field.
papreplive.com
Eckert scores twice, Archbishop defends PCL title with OT win over Lansdale Catholic
PHILADELPHIA >> Maybe another freshman finds the moment in overtime too overwhelming. But with the ball on her feet and in striking distance of the goal, Paige Eckert gave herself a chance to accomplish what she always envisioned doing at Archbishop Wood — winning a Philadelphia Catholic League girls soccer championship.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
papreplive.com
Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East
WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football repeats as PAC champion in 21-14 win over Pope John Paul II
ROYERSFORD >> Scott Reed was 24 when he began his coaching career at Perkiomen Valley. From 2004-2015, he helped build up the program to what it is today, a Pioneer Athletic Conference juggernaut. But on Saturday in the PAC championship game, Pope John Paul II’s first-year head coach was tasked with slaying the beast he helped create.
papreplive.com
Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0
POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
papreplive.com
Sun Valley rallies to edge Oxford in closing seconds
ASTON >> For the Sun Valley football squad Friday evening, the Vanguards’ 15-14 win was an electrifying last-gasp rally. For Oxford, the defeat meant they were stung for the second week in a row by a winning play in the final seconds. It was Senior Night at Sun Valley,...
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
