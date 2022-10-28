SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The second season is upon us and the No. 4 ranked Notre Dame women’s soccer team will kick off the ACC Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Fighting Irish earned the No. 3 seed after falling a win shy of sharing the regular-season title with Florida State and North Carolina. As a result, the Irish get a revenge match at home against No. 6 seed Pitt. First touch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO