und.com
Match 17 Preview: Clemson (ACC First Round)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish open postseason play at Clemson in a pivotal 8-9 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Riggs Field. The match will air on ACCN. • Notre Dame has an overall ACC Tournament record of 13-6-3 and has reached at least the quarterfinal round in all nine seasons in the league.
und.com
Irish Fall to Duke Blue Devils
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Duke Blue Devils in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 30 in five sets (25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 16-25, 8-15). The Irish were led by Lucy Trump with 18 kills, followed by Paris Thompson who tallied 10 kills. Lauren Tarnoff also recorded nine kills and a .300 hitting percentage, while fellow middle Charity McDowell tallied five blocks for the Irish. Phyona Schrader finished with 40 assists, 16 digs, and eight kills.
und.com
No. 3 Irish Advance in PK Shootout Over No. 6 Pitt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 3 seeded (No. 4 nationally ranked) Notre Dame women’s soccer team (14-2-2) had a gutsy Sunday night performance against No. 6 seeded (No. 19 nationally ranked) Pitt (12-4-3). After tying 1-1 after regulation and overtime, the Irish converted all five penalty kicks to advance past the Panthers 5-4 in the shootout.
und.com
ACC Tournament Quarterfinal: vs Pitt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The second season is upon us and the No. 4 ranked Notre Dame women’s soccer team will kick off the ACC Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Fighting Irish earned the No. 3 seed after falling a win shy of sharing the regular-season title with Florida State and North Carolina. As a result, the Irish get a revenge match at home against No. 6 seed Pitt. First touch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.31.22)
October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson. October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson.
und.com
Notre Dame Continues Winning Ways, Setting Up All-Irish Finals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Day two of the Fighting Irish Hidden Duals was continued success for the host University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team after a great opening day. The Saturday of competition saw the Irish pick up another nine singles wins against only three losses to outside competition.
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Syracuse
4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s upset-win at Syracuse. Ho-hum. Another excellent Notre Dame performance against a ranked opponent – away from the Fighting Irish’s venerable home. Buoyed by a defensive touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and further elevated by another blocked punt from...
und.com
Irish Run Through No. 16 Syracuse, 41-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The University of Notre Dame football earned a 41-24 victory over No. 16 Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame piled up 246 yards on the ground with five different ball carriers, scoring three times. Audric Estime led the ground attack with a...
und.com
Irish Shutout Spartans On Night One
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 12/12 Irish hockey program upended storied foe Michigan State 5-0 Friday night in game one of their series inside Compton Family Ice Arena. The shutout improves the Irish to 4-2-1 on the season and a 4-0-0 record on home ice. Notre Dame opened...
und.com
Saturday Night Shootout
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 12th-ranked Notre Dame hockey program skated to a 1-1 tie with their Big Ten foe, Michigan State, Saturday night to round out the weekend series at home. The Spartans struck first with a tally off the rebound at 5:43 of the opening period. Despite...
