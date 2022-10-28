ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome

Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win — even against the No. 7 team in the country — isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU — a contest that was even closer than the final score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Washington Irving wins middle school football title

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
WESTERNPORT, MD

