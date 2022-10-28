ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month

Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
Accessibility Efforts Across Campus Honored in Recognition Ceremony

The Office of Accommodation and Accessible Services (OEOC-AAS) in collaboration with the Center for Educational Access (CEA) recently recognized the efforts of campus community members at the Disability Awareness Recognition and Awards Ceremony. These individuals efforts help to create an "ADA Friendly" campus and a sense of belonging for all...
Heidi Wells Named Global Campus Employee of the Quarter

Heidi Wells has been named employee of the first quarter by the University of Arkansas Global Campus. Wells, content strategist on the marketing and communications team at Global Campus, was nominated for her outstanding work writing insightful news articles, creating and managing an online blog, and for playing a vital role in the recent Razorbug Diploma Tour.
Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding

The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
