Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
University of Arkansas

Accessibility Efforts Across Campus Honored in Recognition Ceremony

The Office of Accommodation and Accessible Services (OEOC-AAS) in collaboration with the Center for Educational Access (CEA) recently recognized the efforts of campus community members at the Disability Awareness Recognition and Awards Ceremony. These individuals efforts help to create an "ADA Friendly" campus and a sense of belonging for all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month

Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A United Way Campaign Ending, Challenge Winners Still Undecided

The 91st University of Arkansas United Way Campaign concludes this week, on Friday, Nov 4. But there's still time to contribute and help decide the outcome in a pair of campus challenges. This year's campaign, a partnership between the U of A and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, began...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas

Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas agencies participate in Drug Take Back Day

— National prescription drug take-back day allows people to safely discard any unneeded medications from their homes. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was out today to help collect some of those medications. “We're out here today to we're doing our second drug take back this year. It's just...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
University of Arkansas

Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding

The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

