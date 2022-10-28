Read full article on original website
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
University of Arkansas
Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
University of Arkansas
Accessibility Efforts Across Campus Honored in Recognition Ceremony
The Office of Accommodation and Accessible Services (OEOC-AAS) in collaboration with the Center for Educational Access (CEA) recently recognized the efforts of campus community members at the Disability Awareness Recognition and Awards Ceremony. These individuals efforts help to create an "ADA Friendly" campus and a sense of belonging for all...
University of Arkansas
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
University of Arkansas
U of A United Way Campaign Ending, Challenge Winners Still Undecided
The 91st University of Arkansas United Way Campaign concludes this week, on Friday, Nov 4. But there's still time to contribute and help decide the outcome in a pair of campus challenges. This year's campaign, a partnership between the U of A and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, began...
Dollar General opens new Fayetteville location
Arkansas goes to the Dogs: Wienerschnitzel announces plans to build 20 Natural State restaurants
Halloween and Haunted Train in Downtown Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for some spooky plans this Halloween weekend then you might want to hop on the Halloween and Haunted Train in Springdale. On October 28, 29 and 30 you can get on a stationary train at the Emma Avenue train station that is decked out in Halloween decorations. The […]
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville
Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Erika Almenara Explores Gender Identity, Marginalization and Resistance in New Book
Erika Almenara's new book, titled The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony, and Writing in Contemporary Chile and Peru, was published by the University of Pittsburgh Press on Oct. 4. Almenara is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of...
KHBS
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas
Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
talkbusiness.net
Housing shortages, inflation and higher-educated workforce still challenge Northwest Arkansas
Northwest Arkansas grew its population by 4.8% during the pandemic and brief 2020 recession. The unemployment rate averaged 2.9% and average annual wages grew 8.4% over the prior two-year period, according to the State of the Region report from the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas. The region...
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas agencies participate in Drug Take Back Day
— National prescription drug take-back day allows people to safely discard any unneeded medications from their homes. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was out today to help collect some of those medications. “We're out here today to we're doing our second drug take back this year. It's just...
University of Arkansas
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
