Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
U of A's Erika Almenara Explores Gender Identity, Marginalization and Resistance in New Book
Erika Almenara's new book, titled The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony, and Writing in Contemporary Chile and Peru, was published by the University of Pittsburgh Press on Oct. 4. Almenara is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of...
University of Arkansas
Accessibility Efforts Across Campus Honored in Recognition Ceremony
The Office of Accommodation and Accessible Services (OEOC-AAS) in collaboration with the Center for Educational Access (CEA) recently recognized the efforts of campus community members at the Disability Awareness Recognition and Awards Ceremony. These individuals efforts help to create an "ADA Friendly" campus and a sense of belonging for all...
University of Arkansas
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
University of Arkansas
College of Education and Health Professions Marks Silver Anniversary of Name Change
Twenty-five years ago, the University of Arkansas College of Education changed its name to the College of Education and Health Professions to reflect the diversity of its academic and professional programs more accurately. The college, which has been part of the U of A since its founding, is marking the...
University of Arkansas
Heidi Wells Named Global Campus Employee of the Quarter
Heidi Wells has been named employee of the first quarter by the University of Arkansas Global Campus. Wells, content strategist on the marketing and communications team at Global Campus, was nominated for her outstanding work writing insightful news articles, creating and managing an online blog, and for playing a vital role in the recent Razorbug Diploma Tour.
University of Arkansas
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
Comments / 0