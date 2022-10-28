Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
College of Education and Health Professions Marks Silver Anniversary of Name Change
Twenty-five years ago, the University of Arkansas College of Education changed its name to the College of Education and Health Professions to reflect the diversity of its academic and professional programs more accurately. The college, which has been part of the U of A since its founding, is marking the...
University of Arkansas
U of A United Way Campaign Ending, Challenge Winners Still Undecided
The 91st University of Arkansas United Way Campaign concludes this week, on Friday, Nov 4. But there's still time to contribute and help decide the outcome in a pair of campus challenges. This year's campaign, a partnership between the U of A and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, began...
University of Arkansas
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
University of Arkansas
Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
