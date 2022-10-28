ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

How will Hogs respond to 'eye-opening' loss in Austin?

In each of the last two seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have had to fight through adversity during the middle of the season before finishing strong down the stretch. This year's team has already gotten a dose of that adversity after suffering a 90-60 loss against the Texas Longhorns in an exhibition game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas

What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
University of Arkansas

U of A United Way Campaign Ending, Challenge Winners Still Undecided

The 91st University of Arkansas United Way Campaign concludes this week, on Friday, Nov 4. But there's still time to contribute and help decide the outcome in a pair of campus challenges. This year's campaign, a partnership between the U of A and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, began...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month

Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
University of Arkansas

Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR

