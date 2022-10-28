Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
Halloween and Haunted Train in Downtown Springdale
If you're looking for some spooky plans this Halloween weekend then you might want to hop on the Halloween and Haunted Train in Springdale.
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville
Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
visitbentonville.com
Foodie Friday: The Witching Hour
The Witching Hour is a horror movie food truck that offers a unique ambiance and some of the best burgers you'll ever taste in downtown Bentonville. From the horror decor and art to the flavorful bites of burgers and fries - The Witching is worth a trip to #VisitBentonville at all times of the year! Start planning your trip today!
University of Arkansas
Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
University of Arkansas
U of A United Way Campaign Ending, Challenge Winners Still Undecided
The 91st University of Arkansas United Way Campaign concludes this week, on Friday, Nov 4. But there's still time to contribute and help decide the outcome in a pair of campus challenges. This year's campaign, a partnership between the U of A and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, began...
University of Arkansas
College of Education and Health Professions Marks Silver Anniversary of Name Change
Twenty-five years ago, the University of Arkansas College of Education changed its name to the College of Education and Health Professions to reflect the diversity of its academic and professional programs more accurately. The college, which has been part of the U of A since its founding, is marking the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville
A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
University of Arkansas
Heidi Wells Named Global Campus Employee of the Quarter
Heidi Wells has been named employee of the first quarter by the University of Arkansas Global Campus. Wells, content strategist on the marketing and communications team at Global Campus, was nominated for her outstanding work writing insightful news articles, creating and managing an online blog, and for playing a vital role in the recent Razorbug Diploma Tour.
University of Arkansas
U of A's Erika Almenara Explores Gender Identity, Marginalization and Resistance in New Book
Erika Almenara's new book, titled The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony, and Writing in Contemporary Chile and Peru, was published by the University of Pittsburgh Press on Oct. 4. Almenara is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of...
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
U of A student running against Rogers City Council Ward 4 incumbent
There are two people running to be the next Rogers City Councilmember for Ward 4, Position 1. Incumbent Barney Hayes is being challenged by Richard Labit.
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
University of Arkansas
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
