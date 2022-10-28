Read full article on original website
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a virtual session on SBIR and STTR, shorthand for two funding programs: Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer. Join Lauren Merriman, associate director for Industry Research...
Submit Your Recipes for DEI Division's International e-Cookbook Today
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion's "Around the World in Thirty Recipes" e-cookbook, returns for the second year and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff and students to submit a recipe that's close to their heart, along with a detailed memory, personal, or educational information by Nov. 28.
U of A's Erika Almenara Explores Gender Identity, Marginalization and Resistance in New Book
Erika Almenara's new book, titled The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony, and Writing in Contemporary Chile and Peru, was published by the University of Pittsburgh Press on Oct. 4. Almenara is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of...
