Bitcoin fails to break the $21K support, but bears remain shy
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied on the back of the United States stock market’s 3.4% gains on Oct. 28, with the S&P 500 index rising to its highest level in 44 days. In addition, recently released data showed that inflation might be slowing down, which gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve might break its pattern of 75 basis-point rate hikes after its November meeting.
2 metrics signal the $1T crypto market cap support likely won’t hold
Cryptocurrencies broke the $1 trillion market capitalization resistance on Oct. 26, which had been holding strong for the previous 41 days. Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) modest 5.5% weekly gains, the aggregate value of 20,000 listed tokens increased by 8.5% between Oct. 24 and 31. The cryptocurrency market was positively impacted...
Team Finance hacker returns $7M to associated projects after exploit
Four projects have received some $7 million worth of tokens from the hacker behind the $14.5 million Team Finance exploit on Oct. 27. Over the weekend, the attacker confirmed in a series of messages that they would keep 10% of the stolen fund as a bounty and return the other tokens to the affected projects.
Ethereum price hits $1.6K as markets expect the Fed to ease the pressure
A $250 surprise rally took place between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, pushing the price of Ether (ETH) from $1,345 to $1,595. The movement caused $570 million in liquidations in Ether’s bearish bets at derivatives exchanges, which was the largest event in more than 12 months. Ether’s price also rallied above the $1,600 level, which was the highest price seen since Sept. 15.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
NEW YORK — (AP) — A federal judge has ruled against Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.”. U.S. District Court...
San Diego's self-driving semi-truck firm TuSimple sacks CEO over dealings with China startup
San Diego company terminates co-founder Xiaodi Hou for sharing confidential information; Hou denies any wrongdoing
KyberSwap launches Multichain integration
Seamless, efficient and safe cross-chain swaps with the best rates on 13 chains and counting — only on KyberSwap. Singapore — Oct. 31 — KyberSwap has integrated Multichain to bring even more ease and accessibility to KyberSwap users. So, you can now bridge your token assets from chain A to chain B in a single transaction.
Ethereum flashes a classic bullish pattern in its Bitcoin pair, hinting at 50% upside
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), looks poised to log a major price rally versus its top rival, Bitcoin (BTC), in the days leading toward early 2023. Ether has a 61% chance of breaking out versus Bitcoin. The bullish cues emerge primarily from a classic technical setup dubbed a “cup-and-handle”...
9 years after the first Bitcoin ATM, there are now 38,804 globally
On Oct. 29, 2013, a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada, opened what is understood to be the world’s first publicly available Bitcoin (BTC) ATM, operated by Robocoin. The crypto ATM saw 348 transactions and $100,000 transacted in its first week of operation. As of Oct. 30, 2022 —...
Stablecoins have a new name in Great Britain: Law Decoded, Oct. 24–31
The first full week under the leadership of the newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw a major landmark for crypto regulation in the United Kingdom. The Financial Services and Markets Bill, made public on Oct. 25, aims to enhance the U.K.’s position as a “global leader in financial services” — but what is more important is that it contains some new definitions for crypto products.
Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet
Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
Reserve Bank of India to reportedly launch digital rupee pilot in November
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is on track to debut a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after announcing its digital rupee project in February. The central bank of India will launch the digital rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on Nov. 1, the RBI announced on Oct. 31. The...
Here are top tips by the crypto community to get through the bear market
The crypto bear market of 2022 has wiped out more than 70% of the market capitalization from the top. The total crypto market cap breached $3 trillion at the bull market’s peak last year but currently struggling to remain above $1 trillion. At a time when the majority of...
Bitcoin ‘double bottom’ excites bulls as NVT signal predicts major move
Bitcoin (BTC) is delivering striking similarities to its last bear market, but the recent bottom may be its last, research says. In a tweet on Oct. 31, popular trading account Stockmoney Lizards furthered the bull case for BTC/USD. Bitcoin “repeats itself” in 2022. The past few days have...
BTC price sees ‘double top’ before FOMC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) begins a key week of internal and macroeconomic events still trading above $20,000. After its highest weekly close since mid-September, BTC/USD remains tied to higher levels within a macro trading range. The bulls have been keen to shift the trend entirely, while warnings from more conservative market participants...
Happy Halloween: The five spookiest stories in crypto in 2022
After over 13 years of ups and downs, this year stands out for having the most turbulent bear market in the history of crypto. Owing to a mix of factors — that include regulatory clearances across the globe and improved credibility among projects that survived the bear market — the world of crypto marked numerous milestones this year.
Bitcoin hits new 6-week high as Ethereum liquidates $240M more shorts
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to retake $21,000 on Oct. 29 as weekend trading began on a strong footing. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it rebounded overnight to local highs of $21,078 on Bitstamp — enough to clinch new six-week highs. The pair had seen a...
Celsius Network’s bungling showed why centralization can’t protect privacy
In Celsius Network’s recent court filing, the billion-dollar centralized finance (CeFi) platform exposed more than 14,000 pages of customer identity and on-chain transaction data without user consent — a prescient reminder that privacy absent decentralization is no privacy at all. As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, CeFi lending...
How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?
The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
Bitget launches "Bitget Insights" to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights''. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget's crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
