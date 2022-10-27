Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane volleyball remains undefeated; Lakeside, Deer Park advance in 1A girls soccer

It will be a dry start to the weekend. In fact at this point we expect most of the weekend to be dry before another big rain-making storm arrives. Other than a sprinkle or two around the Blue Mountains, Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Sunday will see the winds start to pick up as our next storm moves in. Rain will start late on Sunday and continue through Halloween.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO