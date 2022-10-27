Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane volleyball remains undefeated; Lakeside, Deer Park advance in 1A girls soccer

Read full article on original website
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season
Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Rain will haunt the Inland Northwest this Halloween
The weather will certainly be spooky on this Halloween with wet and windy weather around the Inland Northwest. A strong moisture-laden storm will dump rain across the region starting late Sunday and lasting through Tuesday morning. Many parts of North Idaho could see over an inch of rain by Tuesday morning when the storm will leave the area.
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area.
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
We’re drying out again until late this weekend – Matt
It will be a dry start to the weekend. In fact at this point we expect most of the weekend to be dry before another big rain-making storm arrives. Other than a sprinkle or two around the Blue Mountains, Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Sunday will see the winds start to pick up as our next storm moves in. Rain will start late on Sunday and continue through Halloween.
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
MISSING: Spokane police searching for 11-year-old boy
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
Spokane's Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
As chairman of the East Central Neighborhood Council, Randy McGlenn II is the Spokane neighborhood’s most prominent advocate. After living there for nearly two decades, McGlenn believes the community has been thriving and still has a lot of potential for future growth. While many think of the neighborhood alongside...
Fire Marshal grants temporary permit for resource tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Months after Jewels Helping Hands applied for a temporary permit for the cooling-turned-resource tent at Camp Hope, the City of Spokane has issued one. With several state and local agencies working toward the goal of clearing out Camp Hope, the tent has become a big part of the effort, as a central place where service providers help people living at the camp take their next steps towards being able to move out.
Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her "Queen of Me" tour at the Spokane Arena. She'll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
Snow might be coming soon! Here are some tips to stay safe on the road
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been dropping quickly and snow could be here as soon as next week. That means it’s time to brush up on your winter driving skills. It’s been a while since we’ve seen snow here in the Inland Northwest, and we might have forgotten some of the tricks and techniques you’re supposed to do when the...
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
