Normal, IL

Taking what they’re given: Blue Devils rack up 585 yards, record second playoff victory in school history

CHATHAM, Ill. — It’s not supposed to look that easy, especially in the playoffs. The Quincy High School football team racked up 585 yards of total offense, and sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little threw for a school-record 428 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils won a playoff game for just the second time in school history by defeating Chatham Glenwood 49-42 on Friday night.
QUINCY, IL
Prize of the Tigers: Canton shows moxie in upending Polo and winning Class 1 state softball championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An ominous beginning couldn’t darken the Canton softball team’s mood. It certainly didn’t ruin the Tigers’ mojo either. Under cloudy skies and dealing with windy conditions Saturday afternoon, Canton was forced to wait through an epic Class 3 state championship game in which Fatima defeated Chillicothe 16-14 and not start the Class 1 title game 75 minutes later than scheduled.
CANTON, MO
Hawks show grit, moxie in exhibition loss to Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Steve Hawkins wasn’t shy about what he hoped to accomplish by traveling to State Farm Center for an exhibition game against the No. 23 University of Illinois men’s basketball team. “A lot,” said Hawkins, embarking on his second stint as the head coach at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois Basketball: 2024 target takes an Illini unofficial visit

Illinois basketball continues to look for players who could help the program in the future. Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have done a great job building out recruiting classes since they arrived in Champaign. This great recruiting ability is why we are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten again this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois

Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
ILLINOIS STATE
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
HUDSON, IL
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
DECATUR, IL
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy

QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
QUINCY, IL

