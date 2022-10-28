Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Taking what they’re given: Blue Devils rack up 585 yards, record second playoff victory in school history
CHATHAM, Ill. — It’s not supposed to look that easy, especially in the playoffs. The Quincy High School football team racked up 585 yards of total offense, and sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little threw for a school-record 428 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils won a playoff game for just the second time in school history by defeating Chatham Glenwood 49-42 on Friday night.
muddyriversports.com
Four-star rating: QND soccer team scores three times in second half to upend Althoff and win Class 1A state championship
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Four days ago, Tanner Anderson sat his bag down on the grass, laid the super-sectional plaque on top of it and stopped to oblige a media request. Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer coach Greg Reis suggested he’d take the plaque to the bus to expedite the Raiders’ departure, but Anderson intervened.
14news.com
IHSAA H.S. Football Playoff Highlights: Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel
MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - Highlights of Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel high school football in the IHSA Playoffs round one.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Canton softball team wins Class 1 state semifinal against Marion C. Early
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Canton softball team is one victory away from winning the second state championship in program history after beating Marion C. Early 3-2 on Friday in the Class 1 state semifinals at the Killian Softball Complex. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the...
muddyriversports.com
Prize of the Tigers: Canton shows moxie in upending Polo and winning Class 1 state softball championship
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An ominous beginning couldn’t darken the Canton softball team’s mood. It certainly didn’t ruin the Tigers’ mojo either. Under cloudy skies and dealing with windy conditions Saturday afternoon, Canton was forced to wait through an epic Class 3 state championship game in which Fatima defeated Chillicothe 16-14 and not start the Class 1 title game 75 minutes later than scheduled.
muddyriversports.com
Bombers outlast Raiders in Class 4A opening-round playoff game, earn another shot at redemption
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb football coach Tanner Horrell could only shake his head Saturday night. “That’s a pretty good 5-4 team, huh?” Horrell asked, referring to a Quincy Notre Dame team that gave his undefeated Bombers all could they handle before coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in an opening-round Class 4A playoff game.
muddyriversports.com
Hawks show grit, moxie in exhibition loss to Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Steve Hawkins wasn’t shy about what he hoped to accomplish by traveling to State Farm Center for an exhibition game against the No. 23 University of Illinois men’s basketball team. “A lot,” said Hawkins, embarking on his second stint as the head coach at...
muddyriversports.com
Call him what you will, but Schuette’s presence and restarts are making him name to remember
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — An ongoing problem throughout the boys soccer postseason has been the inability of public address announcers to pronounce Deakon Schuette’s last name correctly. During the Class 1A Mendota Sectional, the Quincy Notre Dame senior defensive midfielder was referred to as “Shoot.” In the second...
Illinois Basketball: 2024 target takes an Illini unofficial visit
Illinois basketball continues to look for players who could help the program in the future. Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have done a great job building out recruiting classes since they arrived in Champaign. This great recruiting ability is why we are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten again this season.
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini flipping 3-star edge rusher
Illinois football could be in the process of flipping a recruit for the class of 2023. Bret Bielema put together a solid class of 2022 for the Illini that ranked in the top 50. He is now trying to add the finishing pieces to the 2023 class so that group can also finish in the top 50.
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
muddyrivernews.com
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
