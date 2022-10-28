ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's spooky win in South Carolina

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 15h episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It's a spooky episode for Halloween and everyone comes to the show in their costume! The writers recap Missouri's match up against South Carolina as the Tiger's took home the Mayor's Cup for the fourth year in a row.
Mizzou football gets early kickoff for Tennessee game on Nov. 12

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It'll be another early kickoff for the Missouri football team when the Tigers go to No. 2 Tennessee next week. Mizzou and the Volunteers will play at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 12 at Neyland Stadium, though the TV designation won't be decided until after this weekend's games. The game will appear on CBS or ESPN. The Tigers have lost three straight games to Tennessee, but the all-time series is even at 5-5. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) host Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network. Mizzou needs to win two of its final four games to secure bowl eligibility. UK is an early 2.5-point favorite.
Tale of the tape: Missouri may have found its offensive identity

After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.
