Craig Daily Press
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Downtown Halloween Walk
Dash Cashmore in his Tonka-bus costume at the Halloween walk on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family walks down Yampa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 to collect candy. The hulk stops during the downtown candy stroll for a photo on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. An astronaut walks down Yampa Avenue during the candy stroll on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters walk down collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A young trick-or-treater strolls down Yampa collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family of trick-or-treaters collects candy in downtown Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters during the downtown candy walk in Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Craig Daily Press
MRH lands $3 million in federal grants to improve regional response to substance use, behavioral health disorders
Memorial Regional Health has been awarded $3 million in federal grant money over the next four years to lead a collaborative effort involving two-dozen partner agencies dedicated to combating substance use and behavioral health disorders. According to MRH, the two grants total $3 million with that money earmarked to support...
Craig Daily Press
Health Partnership to hold insurance outreach events in Craig, Steamboat
Colorado’s health insurance marketplace opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the Health Partnership’s Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program is ready to help residents explore their options. Once open enrollment begins, the Health Partnership’s team will host outreach events so residents can learn more about the available options, have...
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Trunk or Treat in Craig
Families enjoy Trunk or Treat at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center Sunday, Oct. 30. Candy is in plentiful supply during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Families make the rounds during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters show off their costumes during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters enjoy Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Kids exit the Jurassic Park shuttle during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Kids pick up candy during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31.
Craig Daily Press
Is volunteerism on the decline in Craig?
There are as many different volunteer opportunities as there are agencies in Moffat County, and yet, Craig is still experiencing a decline in volunteerism similar to the rest of the country. Multiple local agencies have reported a shortage of volunteers that began during the pandemic, when everyone was instructed to...
