connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Rotary Adds Another Title to City Collection as it Captures 2022 Putt Putt for Polio Championship
Bridgeport Rotary Won the 2022 Putt Putt for Polio at the VA miniature golf course in Clarksburg recently by four shots over second place. Clarksburg Rotary and are now the proud owner again of the traveling trophy named Herman the Hacker. Four rotary clubs competed in the event and those...
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Are Killing the West Virginia Football Program
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are struggling in a way right now that they haven’t in a very, very long time. In fact, West Virginia is facing absolutely unprecedented loss on and off the field. West Virginia’s average home average attendance has been greater than...
SportsZone Highlights: Ritchie County at Gilmer County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ritchie County (4-5) defeated Gilmer County (2-7) by a final score of 34-14. Next week, Gilmer County will take on Meadow Ridge, and Ritchie County will play Calhoun County High School.
West Virginians celebrate Ripley’s Fall Chocolate Festival over the weekend
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — There was so much to do and see at Ripley’s West Virginia Fall Chocolate Festival on Saturday. The event was just an all-around great time with face painting, children singing, and sweet treats. Local shops provided anything and everything chocolate, tempting the tastebuds of attendees. The fun continued with a Monster […]
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots hold off the Wheeling Park Patriots 32-27 at home. The Williamstown Yellowjackets get back in the win column defeating the Doddridge County Bulldogs 41-14 on the road. Parkersburg Big Reds lose a tough one at home against Spring Valley 26-10. The St....
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Several Other Communities throughout Harrison County Scheduled Trick or Treat Times Listed
Trick or Treat will be in full swing in Bridgeport and other communities in Harrison County. Here are the handful of communities with public information provided for their times for youngsters to gather candy. Bridgeport will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Clarksburg will be tonight from 6...
WDTV
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
WBOY
WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
WTRF
Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
