Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Perfect Fit holds Halloween-themed skating party for children with autism
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An organization held a skating party so children with autism could have a safe environment in which to participate in an activity with other children like them. Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held the Halloween-themed gathering early the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30 at Hot Wheels...
KSLA
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
arklatexweekend.com
8 fun events for Halloween weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - FRIDAY, OCT. 28. 7:30pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) The performance tells the story of Seva May’s life through riveting anecdotes alongside musical numbers from her impressive repertoire of stage characters. Read more the show here. Location - Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Pl.,...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Make way for the royals Lucy, Trooper
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is celebrating its Annual Pet Royalty Day, and today the former duchess & duke will be in to meet KSLA. Our guests today, Trooper and Lucy are pets of royalty, they were last years Duke and Duchess for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.
KSLA
Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are more commonly looked over at adoption shelters, and they want to help their black furry friends find a home. To do this, they teamed up with Marilyn’s Place to host their 10th annual Black Dog October...
q973radio.com
Seven Ways People Screw Up Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport
Lifehacker.com posted a list called “The Seven Deadly Sins of Taking Your Kid Trick-or-Treating”. So, basically a list of ways people screw up Halloween in Shreveport-Bossier and well everywhere, to be honest! Here are all seven, and what they say about each one:. 1. Leaving little kids terrified....
q973radio.com
The Winner of the Spookiest Pet In The Shreveport Area Is
Yeah, yeah there’s an election in a few weeks, but, we’ve had a special election around Q97.3 — we held a vote for the Spookiest Pet in the ArkLaTex.. and the votes are tallied, and the winner is… SPECKLES!. Speckles lives with him momma Allison in...
When Exactly is Trick or Treating This Year for Shreveport?
Halloween 2022 is expected to be huge this year. After two years of lockdowns, families are ready to get back to life. This year, the kids will be wearing masks that are actually fun. And as we expect record number of trick-or-treaters, we can also expect a higher possibility of children getting hurt.
arklatexweekend.com
Concerts to check out in November
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Halloween costumes & events
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed Halloween costumes and Halloween events.
KSLA
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains
Although the rainbow fentanyl is not likely to wind up in the hands of young trick-or-treaters, Goeders urges parents and caregivers no to let their guards down when it comes to Halloween candy.
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: The Bridges Brothers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes heroes run in the family. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bridges brothers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
KSLA
Cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have seen the heavier showers move out of the ArkLaTex and now are just seeing a few scattered and isolated light showers here and there. It is cool out there but lows overnight will be really mild, with the mid-50s as the minimum for the most part. Cloudy skies are to remain overnight.
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
