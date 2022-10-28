Read full article on original website
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled
It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
Where you go to vote: Nov. 8 general election polling places for Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County will provide the following polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 8, with two changes from this year’s primary election highlighted in bold:. • Ashley Borough. Wards 1 and 2, Ashley Borough Municipal Building 49 W. Cemetery St.,...
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters
TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!. This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors. They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more. At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert. Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items. In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself.
Factoryville Christmas Market 2022
Held in Christy Mathewson Park, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods and festive cheer. The park will once again transform into what has been described as a scene out of a Christmas movie, with twinkling lights and whimsical holiday decor.
Coffee with the cats; Cozy cafe offers unique concept for visitors, felines
The writing was on the wall for Prince, an all-white cat scheduled to be euthanized at an out-of-state animal shelter. And life wasn’t looking promising for Grayson, who was found wandering in the Hometown Walmart parking lot after someone splashed a substance in his bright eyes. While the two...
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Five Families Being Assisted by American Red Cross After Tamaqua Multi-Alarm Fire
Five families are being assisted after a fire in Tamaqua on Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua for a possible structure fire. Police were first on scene and reported in heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting from the upstairs windows.
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn
“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Olyphant Police Station named in honor of Chief James F. Foley
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A crowd gathered at the Olyphant Borough Police Station on the morning of Oct. 23 to dedicate the station as “The Chief James F. Foley Olyphant Police Station.”. The late Chief Foley served Olyphant Borough for 37 years. He started...
Grace & Park Retail Clothing Store to hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
PITTSTON – When businessman and developer Rob Bresnahan revamped 12 South Main St., he was looking for someone special to occupy the fir
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts Fall Foliage and Covered Bridges
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts shares some of his Fall Foliage 2022 pictures. He also captured some great pictures of some covered bridges in Columbia county. Enjoy!
Mike Hobbins Turkey Hunting Accident
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mike Hobbins was left blind after a turkey hunting accident in 2010 but he won't let that ruin his love for the outdoors. With the help of Russ Wagner of TOP Calls, Mike has once again returned to the woods.
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
