Mayfield, PA

Newswatch 16

Special welcome home in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled

It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters

TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!. This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors. They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more. At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert. Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items. In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself.
TOWANDA, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Factoryville Christmas Market 2022

Held in Christy Mathewson Park, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods and festive cheer. The park will once again transform into what has been described as a scene out of a Christmas movie, with twinkling lights and whimsical holiday decor.
FACTORYVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Final year for Halloween display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Thackary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn

“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
JIM THORPE, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Mike Hobbins Turkey Hunting Accident

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mike Hobbins was left blind after a turkey hunting accident in 2010 but he won't let that ruin his love for the outdoors. With the help of Russ Wagner of TOP Calls, Mike has once again returned to the woods.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA

