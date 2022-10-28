Read full article on original website
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween -- including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
South Korean authorities say they had no guidelines for Halloween crowds, as families grieve 154 victims
South Korean authorities said Monday they had no guidelines to handle the huge crowds that gathered for Halloween festivities in Seoul, as families in the country and around the world mourn the 154 victims of Saturday night's crowd crush. The crush took place in the narrow neon-lit alleyways of the...
Ukraine Calls on FIFA to Exclude Iran From World Cup
The Ukrainian federation has called upon FIFA to expel Iran from the World Cup, citing the country’s alleged support of Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. FIFA banned Russia from the World Cup qualifying playoffs after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however there is little precedent for removing a team from the World Cup.
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal
Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.5% on Monday to...
US federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after border patrol agent was injured, officials say
Federal agents shot pepper balls at Venezuelan migrants who were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El Paso, Texas, on Monday after an agent was injured, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The agency issued a statement on the incident after an El Paso Times...
New president’s bid to protect the Amazon will face hurdles
In a victory speech Sunday, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials announced another massive...
Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes
Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.
