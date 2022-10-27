Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
MLB
The 5 big offseason questions for the Cubs
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. 1. Can the Cubs land one of the big-ticket free-agent shortstops?. This will be the biggest question on the collective mind of Cubs...
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
Is this AL team planning to make a run at deGrom?
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason to become a free agent. MLB.com is tracking all the latest rumors surrounding the 34-year-old. Oct. 28: Rangers expected to make run at deGrom?. The Rangers were among the most aggressive teams...
MLB
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
MLB
After all this time, Altuve still big for the Astros
When the Astros needed a game on Saturday night as much as they have needed one all season, when they were faced with the prospect of going to Philadelphia down 0-2 in this World Series, Jose Altuve did not just lead off for them in the bottom of the first. He led. He hit the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler for a double, and before long the Astros had a three-run lead on their way to winning Game 2, 5-2.
MLB
Wheeler's velo dips in G2: 'Bad time for it to happen'
HOUSTON -- Zack Wheeler said he is fine. His right elbow is fine. His left knee is fine. But he struggled Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Wheeler has been so dominant this postseason that his troubles Saturday were jarring, especially with his velocity dropping significantly compared to his previous four postseason starts.
MLB
Free tacos! Schwarber clinches prize with 1st steal of WS
Every year since 2015 -- and three times before that -- Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion has given fans the chance to win a free taco if a base is stolen during the World Series. The tradition continued this year when the Phillies'...
MLB
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. Realmuto’s go-ahead leadoff...
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Lance McCullers Jr. had the ball to begin the most important day in Astros history, throwing the first pitch of the decisive Game 7 in the 2017 World Series. The right-hander will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
MLB
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
Schwarber misses homer by inches twice ... in the same at-bat
Sometimes it feels like you truly do see something you've never seen before every time you watch a baseball game. In Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia loss, Kyle Schwarber thought he homered during an at-bat in the eighth inning. But he didn't. And then he almost did.
MLB
Brewers' Black to miss rest of AFL (thumb fracture)
Tyler Black was sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats. Unfortunately, that attempt will also be cut short. The Brewers’ No. 6 prospect suffered a fractured left thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the AFL season, reports MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The...
MLB
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3. • World Series Game 3, presented by...
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 on Monday.
MLB
Baker's aggressive relief strategy pays off in G2 win
HOUSTON -- Astros skipper Dusty Baker has continued to run a high-wire act with the deployment of his relievers in the first two games of this World Series, displaying aggression not with how he's using his unfathomably deep bullpen, but in how much he’s willing to stick with his pitchers in situations otherwise unseen in modern postseason baseball.
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
MLB
Rubbing hands together 'just tendencies' for Valdez
Framber Valdez had Twitter abuzz on Saturday night -- but it wasn't just because of his dominating performance in the Astros' 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT...
MLB
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
Comments / 0