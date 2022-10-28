Read full article on original website
A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country's worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Research in Africa found a one-time dose of an experimental drug protected adults against malaria for at least six months, the latest approach in the fight against the mosquito-borne disease. Malaria killed more than 620,000 people in 2020 and sickened 241 million, mainly children under 5 in Africa. The World...
Beauty Tech Leader Vanity Planet Has New Ownership
Vanity Planet, a leader in beauty tech, has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and managing director of brand. Battaglia's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs....
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
