ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Soar to Third Consecutive America East Championship

The UMass Lowell women's cross country team completed the three-peat on Saturday in Baltimore, taking home the America East Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. The men picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Nab Third Straight Conference Crown

The UMass Lowell men's cross country team came out on top at the America East Conference Championship for a third consecutive season, bringing home the crown for the fourth time in five years on Saturday in Baltimore. The women picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

#4 River Hawks Host #5 UAlbany in America East Quarterfinal

LOWELL, Mass. – The America East Championship is back, and the No. 4 UMass Lowell women's soccer (7-6-4, 4-2-2 AE) will host the No. 5 UAlbany Great Danes (6-8-4, 3-2-3 AE) in a first-round matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Cushing Field on Sunday, October 30. October...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Battle With UAlbany Ends In 0-0 Draw

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-5, 0-3-3 AE) earned a hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw against the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-5, 3-1-2 AE) on Friday night at Cushing Field. The River Hawks owned the shot advantage, 17-14, however, both teams tallied only four shots...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 18 River Hawks Edge No. 9 BU, 2-1

LOWELL, Mass.— Led by a two-goal night from freshman Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario), the No. 18 UMass Lowell men's hockey (5-2-0, 2-0-0 Hockey East) edged out No. 9 Boston University (3-3-0, 1-2-0 HEA), 2-1, in front of a bustling crowd of 5,040 at the Tsongas Center Friday night. "Overall,...
LOWELL, MA
homenewshere.com

New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River

The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
LOWELL, MA
hockomocksports.com

Milford Rushes Past Franklin and Into First Place Tie

FRANKLIN, Mass. – When Milford was putting together its game plan for Friday night’s visit to Pisini Stadium, the Hawks thought there were opportunities to attack Franklin’s defense with the passing game, trying to utilize their weapons on the edges. After 24 minutes, the game plan was boiled down to line up behind the big offensive line and let the running game do the work.
MILFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
WMUR.com

Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
MERRIMACK, NH
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy