Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Related
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Soar to Third Consecutive America East Championship
The UMass Lowell women's cross country team completed the three-peat on Saturday in Baltimore, taking home the America East Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. The men picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Nab Third Straight Conference Crown
The UMass Lowell men's cross country team came out on top at the America East Conference Championship for a third consecutive season, bringing home the crown for the fourth time in five years on Saturday in Baltimore. The women picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
GoRiverHawks.com
#4 River Hawks Host #5 UAlbany in America East Quarterfinal
LOWELL, Mass. – The America East Championship is back, and the No. 4 UMass Lowell women's soccer (7-6-4, 4-2-2 AE) will host the No. 5 UAlbany Great Danes (6-8-4, 3-2-3 AE) in a first-round matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Cushing Field on Sunday, October 30. October...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Battle With UAlbany Ends In 0-0 Draw
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-5, 0-3-3 AE) earned a hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw against the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-5, 3-1-2 AE) on Friday night at Cushing Field. The River Hawks owned the shot advantage, 17-14, however, both teams tallied only four shots...
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 18 River Hawks Edge No. 9 BU, 2-1
LOWELL, Mass.— Led by a two-goal night from freshman Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario), the No. 18 UMass Lowell men's hockey (5-2-0, 2-0-0 Hockey East) edged out No. 9 Boston University (3-3-0, 1-2-0 HEA), 2-1, in front of a bustling crowd of 5,040 at the Tsongas Center Friday night. "Overall,...
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
hockomocksports.com
Milford Rushes Past Franklin and Into First Place Tie
FRANKLIN, Mass. – When Milford was putting together its game plan for Friday night’s visit to Pisini Stadium, the Hawks thought there were opportunities to attack Franklin’s defense with the passing game, trying to utilize their weapons on the edges. After 24 minutes, the game plan was boiled down to line up behind the big offensive line and let the running game do the work.
Central Mass. by the Numbers
Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
WMUR.com
Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
