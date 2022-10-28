ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Dr Phil McGraw was fact-checked as he spoke about fentanyl being hidden in Halloween candy during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The TV personality was warning that children are getting hold of the pills through social media, with the conversation then moving on to rainbow-coloured fentanyl and the notion that it could appear to be Halloween candy. “What they’re doing now, Joe, is they’re putting them in these pastel colours,” the 72-year-old said. “They’re making them look like these candies that the kids get. And kids are gonna see these things around and pick them up...
Halloween is almost here, which means costumes, scary movies, and lots of candy. In this video, Reactions tackles this spooky hypothetical question: how much Halloween candy would kill you? Find out the answer as we explain the chemistry behind lethal doses, sugar metabolism, and candy corn. Trick-or-treaters, beware:. It’s estimated...
While Halloween and marijuana seems like a perfect pairing for the cannabis enthusiast, it’s important to remember that there are right and wrong ways to infuse the celebration with weed. Halloween is perhaps the most unique holiday celebration of the year. It’s the only day where you can dress...

