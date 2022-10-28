Read full article on original website
Related
After fentanyl found packaged in candy boxes, officials say check your kids’ trick or treat haul
Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating. “We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but you still need to be extremely diligent. […]
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
Phys.org
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Is the threat of 'rainbow fentanyl' candy just another scary Halloween rumor?
Rumors about contaminated Halloween treats pop up every year, and this year they're focused on "rainbow fentanyl." But there's little evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by contaminated candy collected during trick-or-treating.
Rainbow fentanyl — the newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That’s because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can’t find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
Joe Rogan and Dr Phil push Halloween candy fentanyl story before producer says it could be fake
Dr Phil McGraw was fact-checked as he spoke about fentanyl being hidden in Halloween candy during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The TV personality was warning that children are getting hold of the pills through social media, with the conversation then moving on to rainbow-coloured fentanyl and the notion that it could appear to be Halloween candy. “What they’re doing now, Joe, is they’re putting them in these pastel colours,” the 72-year-old said. “They’re making them look like these candies that the kids get. And kids are gonna see these things around and pick them up...
Testing Ground: Halloween candy
With Halloween on Monday, I figured it was about time to try some Halloween or fall-related sweet treats.
scitechdaily.com
How Much Halloween Candy Would Kill You? [Video]
Halloween is almost here, which means costumes, scary movies, and lots of candy. In this video, Reactions tackles this spooky hypothetical question: how much Halloween candy would kill you? Find out the answer as we explain the chemistry behind lethal doses, sugar metabolism, and candy corn. Trick-or-treaters, beware:. It’s estimated...
L.A. Weekly
The Right (And Wrong) Way To Celebrate Halloween With Cannabis
While Halloween and marijuana seems like a perfect pairing for the cannabis enthusiast, it’s important to remember that there are right and wrong ways to infuse the celebration with weed. Halloween is perhaps the most unique holiday celebration of the year. It’s the only day where you can dress...
Comments / 0