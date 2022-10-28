ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ssxE_0ipeeave00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110 on Thursday night.

“Shots are falling,” Bane said. “Early on I was getting similar looks and now I kind of got my legs under me and (now) they’re falling.”

Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds for Memphis.

Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124.

“Back-to-back performances show you how good he is,” Morant said. “I don’t feel like I’ve got to say it when you can see it.”

Brandon Clarke had 16 points, Tyus Jones added 14 and Jake LaRavia scored 13 off the bench for the Grizzlies (4-1).

“We talk about being ready to go,” LaRavia said. “Coming off the bench is a little bit harder but we came with energy and played with energy.”

De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and six rebounds to lead Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 20 points and rookie Keegan Murray added 18.

“It was just the little things that killed us,” Barnes said. “Offensive rebounds ... 50/50 balls ... The theme in a lot of these games is close but not enough and eventually we’ve got to get over the hump.”

Domantas Sabonis finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Sabonis has three double-doubles this season.

The Kings trailed by 16 early in the fourth quarter and cut it to six with 9:22 left before Memphis pulled away.

Bane was a big reason.

“Great two-game performance,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He’s been playing great all season. ... I think his defense was really good as well. ... When he’s in that zone, he’s hard to stop.”

Sacramento is 0-4 under first-year coach Mike Brown, its worst start since opening 0-5 during the 2019-20 campaign. The Kings have lost six straight to Memphis dating to the 2020-21 season.

The Kings are one of three winless teams in the NBA. The others are the Lakers and Magic.

“It’s a long season, so you don’t want to put your head down after the first four games, but we know we have to turn this thing around and it’s as simple as that,” Fox said.

KENTUCKY CONNECTION

Fox and Malik Monk connected on alley-oops to each other on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter. They were backcourt mates during the 2016-17 season at Kentucky. This is Monk’s first season in Sacramento after signing a $19 million, two-year deal last offseason.

MURRAY JOINS STARTING LINEUP

Murray made his first career start for Sacramento. The 22-year-old rookie from Iowa sat out the Kings’ season opener because of NBA health and safety protocols. He came off the bench against the Clippers and Warriors.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis announced Wednesday that F Ziaire Williams will miss an additional four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Williams, the 10th pick in the 2021 draft out of Stanford, has yet to play this season. … Sacramento’s bench was outscored 23-5 in the first half before receiving a spark from Monk.

Kings: F Chima Moneke became the first UC Davis basketball player to check into an NBA game. He played six minutes. … Sacramento ranked last in free throw percentage coming into Thursday. The Kings went 18 for 21 against Memphis.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Continue a four-game trip against Utah on Saturday.

Kings: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Domantas Sabonis had nine assists.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it. The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
BOSTON, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105

Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first time this season the...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Jazz rout Grizzlies 121-105, improve to 4-0 at home

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Playing fearless is fueling success for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz dominated on both ends of the court Monday night in a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Utah repeatedly contested shots, crashed the boards...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game

Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a single-car rollover crash in December, died late Monday from the injuries he sustained in the crash. He was 22. Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the news Tuesday, saying Muscadin will “always be our teammate.” “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.” Muscadin grew up in the seaside city of Gonaives, Haiti, and moved to the U.S. in 2006 to pursue basketball. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy and Life Prep Academy, both in Kansas, along with Aspire Academy in Kentucky, where he grew into a four-star prospect that had scholarship offers from a number of high-major programs.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy