RICHMOND, Ky. – — EKU football returns to ASUN action for a critical conference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, and Wes Chandler will be on the call. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO