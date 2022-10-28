ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EKU Sports

@EKUFootball Game Day: Colonels Host Central Arkansas In Pivotal ASUN Contest

RICHMOND, Ky. – — EKU football returns to ASUN action for a critical conference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, and Wes Chandler will be on the call. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Women’s Golf Completes Fall Schedule at Mercer Invite

MACON, Ga. – Eastern Kentucky women's golf earned an 8th-place finish as the final results were tallied at the Mercer Invitatational on Tuesday, November 11th at Brickyard Golf Club. With the result, the program completes the Fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule and turn their attention to the Spring...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

EKU, Baptist Health Announce Naming Rights Partnership

RICHMOND, Ky. – Baptist Health and Eastern Kentucky University announced today the signing of an 11-year naming rights partnership for the arena inside Alumni Coliseum. The agreement provides the university with $2.5 million. Effective immediately, the EKU basketball and volleyball teams will now play on Paul S. McBrayer Court...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy