Inside Nova
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
WUSA
Game of the Week: Good Counsel vs. St. John's
OLNEY, Md. — Our high school football game of the week took us to a big matchup between two powerhouse programs. Our Lady of Good Counsel entered the game with a 7-1 record on the season. St. John's College High School entered the matchup with a 5-3 record. These...
Inside Nova
Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night
Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report
A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, NBC Washington reports. Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
tysonsreporter.com
Last Call: Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield to close out this weekend
The Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield (2750 Gallows Road) will serve its last beer this weekend, according to staff at other franchise locations. The pub featured classic Americana fare, like burgers and fries, a broad selection of ales, and a specialized “gameday menu“. In addition to football games, Blackfinn...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
The Marine Corps Marathon is this weekend. Get ready for several road closures.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Get ready, because the runners are coming! Tens of thousands of runners from near and far will hit the streets of D.C. and Virginia for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Several major streets in Southwest D.C. — and two bridges that cross the Potomac River — will […]
mymcmedia.org
Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
Pedestrian killed in Friday night crash in Dumfries
A Stafford man is dead after being hit by a car in Dumfries on Friday evening.
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia
A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts
Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
theburn.com
Mon Amie Amy holding grand opening in Ashburn this week
A new gift shop coming to Ashburn has announced its grand opening date. Mon Amie Amy will hold a ribbon cutting and open its doors this coming Friday, November 4. The Burn told you about Mon Amie Amy back in August. It’s taken over the site of a former pet shop in the Goose Creek Village shopping center.
