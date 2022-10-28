Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Preparedness Efforts To Address lncrease In RSV, Potential COVID-19, Flu Surges
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—As hospitals in the region and across the country experience an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. “After meeting with our...
7 Fairfax Co. middle schoolers fell ill after reportedly ingesting Delta 8 THC gummies
WASHINGTON — Seven Liberty Middle School students in Fairfax County visited their school's clinic after reportedly feeling ill on Thursday. School officials believe they ingested Delta 8 THC gummies. A letter was sent home to families explaining the situation involving the seven students. The letter explained that the students...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
500+ still sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school
More than 500 students are still sick with flu-like symptoms at Stafford High in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to health officials.
Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms
Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Upworthy
Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume
At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
Essence
I Took A Mental Wellness Staycation. Here’s Why It Was The Break I Needed
Hotel Zena in Washington D.C. was exactly what the doctor ordered for a self-care staycation. According to a study, Americans don’t prioritize their self-care to take much needed time off from work — and you know that if you’re a Black woman, it’s even worse. Why? Because oftentimes (and sadly), we make time for any and everything besides ourselves. In fact, in 2016, 54 percent of all employees ended the year with unused vacation time. Collectively, that amounted to 662 million vacation days.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
wypr.org
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for low-income in-state students
A new need-based financial aid program will fully cover tuition and fees for in-state full time students eligible for Pell Grants at the University of Maryland, College Park. The program, called the Terrapin Commitment, starts in January. Providing up to $20 million each year, it is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history.
