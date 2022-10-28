ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
DC News Now

Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
RESTON, VA
NBC News

Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms

Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
Upworthy

Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume

At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Essence

I Took A Mental Wellness Staycation. Here’s Why It Was The Break I Needed

Hotel Zena in Washington D.C. was exactly what the doctor ordered for a self-care staycation. According to a study, Americans don’t prioritize their self-care to take much needed time off from work — and you know that if you’re a Black woman, it’s even worse. Why? Because oftentimes (and sadly), we make time for any and everything besides ourselves. In fact, in 2016, 54 percent of all employees ended the year with unused vacation time. Collectively, that amounted to 662 million vacation days.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter

Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
thecentersquare.com

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
idesignarch.com

Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River

Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for low-income in-state students

A new need-based financial aid program will fully cover tuition and fees for in-state full time students eligible for Pell Grants at the University of Maryland, College Park. The program, called the Terrapin Commitment, starts in January. Providing up to $20 million each year, it is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

