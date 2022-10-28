Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Sabres for Monday night road tilt
BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the October slate with an Atlantic Division road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins
Thursday was a special night in Smashville. The Nashville Predators welcomed the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues looking to snap a five-game skid and did just that, thanks in part to Captain Roman Josi's first goal of the season, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg's three assists apiece and a highlight-reel game-winner from former Blue, Zach Sanford.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
NHL
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 31, 2022
Matt Maggio has five-point week, Jake Pivonka and Cameron Berg take on LIU. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. MAGGIO'S FIVE...
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
In the Lineup, On the Wakeup
When the Kraken are in the city for games and practices, teammates Will Borgen and Matty Beniers are waking up in the house they share. Typically, Borgen is awake first. Beniers?. "We don't have any house rules, not really, yet, we both do our fair share," said Borgen. "The only...
NHL
BLOG: Oilers building their game at practice ahead of Predators test
EDMONTON, AB - After a perfect week on the road, carrying that momentum into the start of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night is at the forefront of the minds of Oilers players and coaches. The Oilers were on the ice for practice on Monday morning at Rogers Place for...
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
NHL
Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK
The Devils practiced in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak heading into this Western Canada road trip which also includes stops in Edmonton and Calgary. Following a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team flew out to the West Coast.
Comments / 0