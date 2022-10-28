Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
Back to the 80s 10/30/22
I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)- Grace Jones. Ghostbusters- Ray Parker Jr.
LSU Reveille
NEW TONE 10/30/2022
Mad Monster Mansion (Banjo Kazooie) / The Holophonics. Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle.
AFM: Ravi Patel to Star in Fact-Based Thriller ‘Kiss of the Con Queen’
Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”) has been attached to play the role of a mastermind impersonator in true-crime thriller film “Kiss of the Con Queen.” The film is being directed by Thai-British director Tom Waller (“Cave Rescue,” “The Last Executioner”) and is inspired by Irish writer and actor Eoin O’Brien’s own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani. The script is penned by O’Brien. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the American Film Market just hours ahead of the revived Thai Night party and presentation. Thai Princess HRH Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi. Known colloquially as ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ the real...
Mars Films Co-Founder Valerie Garcia Bows Production Banner Gabman With Strong First Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
Valerie Garcia, a well-respected film executive who co-founded Mars Films in France, has launched a new Paris-based production boutique, Gabman. The banner’s strong first slate includes projects with Paramount+, Federation Entertainment and SND Fictions. While at Mars Films, Garcia was involved in the production and distribution of some of France’s biggest hits, including Maiwenn’s “Polisse” and “Two is a Family” with Omar Sy. The company, which was taken over by Vivendi in 2021, also handled the French distribution of major indie films such as the Oscar-winning “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.” At Gabman, Garcia will be developing and producing...
Travis Barker mourns his beloved French Bulldog Blue who was 'the best dog': 'Love you 4ever boy!'
Grammy nominee Travis Barker announced the death of his beloved French Bulldog Blue on Wednesday. Frenchies typically have a life span of 10–14 years and, judging by the wealth of white fur on Blue's cheeks, he appeared to live a long life in the 46-year-old pop-punk drummer's 10K-square-foot Calabasas compound.
Comments / 0