ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

Back to the 80s 10/30/22

I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)- Grace Jones. Ghostbusters- Ray Parker Jr.
LSU Reveille

NEW TONE 10/30/2022

Mad Monster Mansion (Banjo Kazooie) / The Holophonics. Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle.
Variety

AFM: Ravi Patel to Star in Fact-Based Thriller ‘Kiss of the Con Queen’

Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”) has been attached to play the role of a mastermind impersonator in true-crime thriller film “Kiss of the Con Queen.” The film is being directed by Thai-British director Tom Waller (“Cave Rescue,” “The Last Executioner”) and is inspired by Irish writer and actor Eoin O’Brien’s own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani. The script is penned by O’Brien. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the American Film Market just hours ahead of the revived Thai Night party and presentation. Thai Princess HRH Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi. Known colloquially as ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ the real...
Variety

Mars Films Co-Founder Valerie Garcia Bows Production Banner Gabman With Strong First Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Valerie Garcia, a well-respected film executive who co-founded Mars Films in France, has launched a new Paris-based production boutique, Gabman. The banner’s strong first slate includes projects with Paramount+, Federation Entertainment and SND Fictions. While at Mars Films, Garcia was involved in the production and distribution of some of France’s biggest hits, including Maiwenn’s “Polisse” and “Two is a Family” with Omar Sy. The company, which was taken over by Vivendi in 2021, also handled the French distribution of major indie films such as the Oscar-winning “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.” At Gabman, Garcia will be developing and producing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy