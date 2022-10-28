Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”) has been attached to play the role of a mastermind impersonator in true-crime thriller film “Kiss of the Con Queen.” The film is being directed by Thai-British director Tom Waller (“Cave Rescue,” “The Last Executioner”) and is inspired by Irish writer and actor Eoin O’Brien’s own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani. The script is penned by O’Brien. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the American Film Market just hours ahead of the revived Thai Night party and presentation. Thai Princess HRH Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi. Known colloquially as ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ the real...

36 MINUTES AGO