On Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium, the football team (3-4, 1-4 Ivy League) did something no other squad had this season: beat the Penn Quakers (6-1, 3-1). “It was just an amazing game by two really good teams playing very, very good football,” said Head Coach James Perry ’00. “Penn (is) undefeated for a reason. They’re an excellent team and they played like it. We knew what we were in for. … How (we) played, it kind of speaks for itself. (It was) a great game and a terrific day for Brown football.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO