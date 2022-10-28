ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Mt. Spokane volleyball tops rival Mead to claim GSL title, but rematches may be looming

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season

Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ski mountains see snow

The drop in temperature means people are beginning to fall into two camps. In camp one, there are those who dread snowfall. It means the start of shoveling season, cold weather and slick roads. "I hate snow, personally," said Hailey Huisman, a Post Falls resident. "A tiny bit of snow,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rain for Halloween trick or treaters – Mark

Happy Halloween! Today we’ll have rain and winds today with mountain snow. There’s a possibility of lower elevation snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll have wet weather throughout our area, with rain expected most of the day. South of I-90 will have more sustained rain with showers North.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th

SPOKANE, Wash - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!. Joining Snoop...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Snoop Dogg bringing ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ show to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snoop Dogg is bringing his “Holidaze of Blaze” show to the Spokane Arena. He’ll be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne. The special holiday show will be Snoop’s first time touring with a full band in years....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility

Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy