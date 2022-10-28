Mt. Spokane volleyball tops rival Mead to claim GSL title, but rematches may be looming

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase leads West Valley girls soccer over Shadle Park; Eagles reach district title game against Clarkston
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. West Valley 3, Shadle Park 0: Ashlyn Chase scored two goals and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Highlanders (5-11) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Aylen Littleworth had a goal and an assist for...
KHQ Right Now
Week 10 football crossovers: Matchups set for Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington teams
The Week 10 football playoffs are here and teams from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington found out the details about their matchups for potentially qualifying for state this week. Some times/locations are to be determined. Previews will come later this week. Matchups listed below are postseason games...
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night High(lights): Mt. Spokane earns 4A/3A league title; 2As need tiebreaker to settle matter
The regular season is in the book, league champions have been crowned, bids to Week 10 playoffs and crossovers are set ... well, almost everything is set. We’ve known for a couple of weeks how the Greater Spokane League 4A division would be sorted out, but the de facto league title game came down to a pair of traditional rivals in the 3A ranks.
Post Falls football player Tevin Burns, Boise soccer player Sophie Hills voted co-WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to Post Falls' Tevin Burns and Boise's Sophie Hills for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 17-22! Filling in for starter Jake Bustamante (the previous week's athlete of the week winner), Burns total a career-high 204 rushing yards and ...
KHQ Right Now
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season
Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ski mountains see snow
The drop in temperature means people are beginning to fall into two camps. In camp one, there are those who dread snowfall. It means the start of shoveling season, cold weather and slick roads. "I hate snow, personally," said Hailey Huisman, a Post Falls resident. "A tiny bit of snow,...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
KXLY
Rain for Halloween trick or treaters – Mark
Happy Halloween! Today we’ll have rain and winds today with mountain snow. There’s a possibility of lower elevation snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll have wet weather throughout our area, with rain expected most of the day. South of I-90 will have more sustained rain with showers North.
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
KHQ Right Now
Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th
SPOKANE, Wash - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!. Joining Snoop...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
KXLY
Snoop Dogg bringing ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ show to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snoop Dogg is bringing his “Holidaze of Blaze” show to the Spokane Arena. He’ll be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne. The special holiday show will be Snoop’s first time touring with a full band in years....
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
KHQ Right Now
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
Comments / 0