Porsche Design Unveils 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro Speaker Made from a Real GT3 Exhaust System
Sleek and stylish, the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker is made from a real GT3 exhaust system. It’s limited to 500-units worldwide and the stainless steel exhaust system isn’t just for looks, as it doubles as a subwoofer extension, while the speakers themselves producing 300 watts of system power.
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
Forget Spot, This Quadruped Robotic Dog Goalkeeper Might be More Skilled Than You
Sure, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot can survey the ruins of Pompeii, but this quadruped robotic dog goalkeeper is probably more skilled than most humans at saving shots. That’s right, an international team of researchers developed a reinforcement learning (RL) framework that enables quadrupedal robots to perform soccer goalkeeping tasks in the real world.
Luigi’s Mansion First-Person Optimized Mod Gets Updated, Includes Full Console-Compatibility
There’s LEGO Super Mari Luigi’s Mansion, and then this Luigi’s Mansion First-Person Optimized mod by Sky Bluigi. A new update gives it full console-compatibility as well as the ability to not only explore the Lab, but also walk into the adjacent rooms as well as go up to the mansion.
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
2022 Halloween Google Doodle is Actually a Multiplayer Great Ghoul Duel 2 Game
While not as eye-catching as Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat door, this year’s Halloween Google Doodle is equally as fun since it’s actually a playable Great Ghoul Duel 2 game. This is a followup to the 2018 Great Ghoul Duel Doodle where players from around the world join a team to compete and collect the most wandering spirit flames before the moon disappears.
What Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Running on an RTX 4090 Looks Like in 8K with Ray-Tracing
Ever wonder what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would look like running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card? If so, you won’t have to look further than this new gameplay trailer by Digital Dreams. In addition to being in 8K, the modder also added a custom Reshade ray tracing technique for an enhanced Global Illumination shader.
New Study Reveals That Bumble Bees Like to Play With and Manipulate Objects
No, these aren’t robotic insects, just real bumble bees that were recorded playing with and manipulating wooden balls. This new study placed 45 bumble bees in a flight arena where they were given the option of either walking through a clear path to reach their reward or into a colored chamber with the wooden balls.
This Couple is Using Old Laptop Batteries to Power Their Home
Laptop batteries are typically recycled, but one Australian couple found a new use for them. Syd and Camille Goodman used laptop batteries to power their home, located just outside of Canberra, as they wanted to do their part in protecting the environment after the unprecedented season of bush fires in 2020.
NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Cosmic Keyhole 1,350 Light-Years Away in the Orion Nebula
There’s this cosmic treasure chest, and then NGC 1999, a cosmic keyhole 1,350 light-years from Earth in the Orion Nebula captured by the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This reflection nebula is mostly composed of debris left over from the formation of a newborn star and shines like fog curling around a streetlamp due to the light from V380 Orionis.
