techeblog.com

Porsche Design Unveils 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro Speaker Made from a Real GT3 Exhaust System

Sleek and stylish, the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker is made from a real GT3 exhaust system. It’s limited to 500-units worldwide and the stainless steel exhaust system isn’t just for looks, as it doubles as a subwoofer extension, while the speakers themselves producing 300 watts of system power.
techeblog.com

Forget Spot, This Quadruped Robotic Dog Goalkeeper Might be More Skilled Than You

Sure, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot can survey the ruins of Pompeii, but this quadruped robotic dog goalkeeper is probably more skilled than most humans at saving shots. That’s right, an international team of researchers developed a reinforcement learning (RL) framework that enables quadrupedal robots to perform soccer goalkeeping tasks in the real world.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
techeblog.com

2022 Halloween Google Doodle is Actually a Multiplayer Great Ghoul Duel 2 Game

While not as eye-catching as Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat door, this year’s Halloween Google Doodle is equally as fun since it’s actually a playable Great Ghoul Duel 2 game. This is a followup to the 2018 Great Ghoul Duel Doodle where players from around the world join a team to compete and collect the most wandering spirit flames before the moon disappears.
techeblog.com

New Study Reveals That Bumble Bees Like to Play With and Manipulate Objects

No, these aren’t robotic insects, just real bumble bees that were recorded playing with and manipulating wooden balls. This new study placed 45 bumble bees in a flight arena where they were given the option of either walking through a clear path to reach their reward or into a colored chamber with the wooden balls.
techeblog.com

This Couple is Using Old Laptop Batteries to Power Their Home

Laptop batteries are typically recycled, but one Australian couple found a new use for them. Syd and Camille Goodman used laptop batteries to power their home, located just outside of Canberra, as they wanted to do their part in protecting the environment after the unprecedented season of bush fires in 2020.

