CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The new Illinois Report Card is out and we're learning more about how Champaign schools fared. Both Unit 4 and USD116 scored lower on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) compared to the state average in both English and math. Urbana was way below the state average and Champaign was around 5% lower than the state average. Along with the low assessment scores, both districts also saw lower scores in proficiency for science, math, and English among their students compared to those at the state level.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO