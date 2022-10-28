Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: October 31-November 6
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
smilepolitely.com
The Space is a new restaurant and music venue coming to Downtown Champaign
Downtown Champaign is about to get weird with the opening of Weird Meat Boyz's new restaurant and music venue The Space. The Space restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner five days a week with goals to add brunch and breakfast menus. From the Weird Meat Boyz kickstarter:. Guests...
Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
videtteonline.com
DESTIHL Brewery to debut first-ever Autumn Fest with variety of seasonal activities
Inviting guests to enjoy the autumn season along with live music, local vendors, pumpkin painting and more is DESTIHL Brewery’s Autumn Fest. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. More specifically, the event will take place outdoors on the...
smilepolitely.com
Champaign Public Library is getting an awesome upgrade
The Studio is an 8,000 square foot space that will have “makerspace, computer lab, gaming area, and recording studios.” The Studio will be located on the lower level of the library, and is set to open in the summer of 2023. This sort of multiuse tech space is...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Happy Halloween
It is really here – Halloween is happening soon and will be celebrated all throughout Champaign-Urbana and beyond. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. Halloween weekend is HERE at last and we cannot remember the last time there were SO many...
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
chambanamoms.com
Health and Wellness in Champaign-Urbana
Any time of year is a great time to commit to your goals when it comes to health and wellness. Here is our list of resources to support overall wellness, mind and body, in Champaign-Urbana. Navigating the healthcare system is challenging in and of itself. But when you define health...
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
smilepolitely.com
These photos from the Douglass Senior Style Show will make your day
The Champaign Park District recently hosted the 46th annual Douglass Senior Style Show, and these photos by Kayla Campbell are everything. Happy Friday everyone.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
newschannel20.com
How Champaign-Urbana schools scored on Illinois Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The new Illinois Report Card is out and we're learning more about how Champaign schools fared. Both Unit 4 and USD116 scored lower on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) compared to the state average in both English and math. Urbana was way below the state average and Champaign was around 5% lower than the state average. Along with the low assessment scores, both districts also saw lower scores in proficiency for science, math, and English among their students compared to those at the state level.
Savoy preparing “neighborhood schools” resolution for Champaign’s school board
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Parents have been voicing their concerns surrounding the potential changes coming next school year for the Champaign School District. Now, the Village of Savoy is preparing a resolution for the school board. John Brown, the village’s president, said in his 17 years on Savoy’s board, he’s never seen an issue generating […]
smilepolitely.com
Parkland has a new CDL class for English language learners
Parkland College is offering a free course for English language learners who are seeking a Commercial Driver's License (CDL). The class is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and is offered through the adult education department. According the instructor, Professor of ESL Tracey Brown, "these students will learn...
smilepolitely.com
Les Gourmets Cuisine is offering an all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet
These buffets are offered every 2nd and last Sunday of the month, and the next one is this Sunday, October 30th, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, or $60 per couple, $15 per kid. The menu is Congolese and African, and will include spicy pork, salted cod fish, fufu, plantains, mbika, and soso ya lumba lumba.
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
