Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Is a Little Tired of Tim Burton Getting All the Credit
One of the most popular Disney movies during both the Halloween and Christmas seasons is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Ever since its release in 1993, there has been a big debate about whether the movie is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. Even though Burton is also known for hit movies like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas may be the one with the largest cult following — and the film’s director would like a little bit of that love and attention.
Disney Sued For Stealing Music Used in ‘Frozen II’
In 2019, Disney released the highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen II. The film saw all the main voice actors return, including Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Kristen Bell as Princess Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. The film was full of sisterly love, magic, snowmen, and, of course, fun and beautiful songs. While none of the songs had the same impact as the first movie’s “Let It Go” — which is now one of the most popular Disney songs of all time –, there are still a number of catchy tunes that people love to sing.
Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness
Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
Disney+ Subscribers Given Exclusive Shopping Experience
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company launched its own streaming platform — Disney+. Disney+ is the ultimate place to find classic Disney films, hit Disney Channel shows, as well as shows made exclusively for Disney+, like The Imagineering Story, The Mandalorian, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.
Did Popular Vloggers Really Visit Disney Knowing They Had COVID?
Several months ago, we reported on a pair of Disney vloggers, who run the YouTube channel Best Life & Beyond, and were accused of taking a trip to Disneyland knowing that they had tested positive for the highly contagious virus, COVID-19. However, the vloggers took to social media to share that, although they were sick, they both tested negative for COVID, but one of them was still feeling pretty ill and that is why she did NOT go to the theme parks for the reopening of Pirates of the Caribbean.
We Have a Release Date for Mandalorian Season 3!
It’s hard to believe just how long it has been since we last saw Mando and Grogu. Season 2 was released in 2020 and left viewers on the edge of their seats. We couldn’t wait to find out what happened next for the bounty hunter and his pint sized companion. Sadly, with the onslaught of COVID-19 we had to wait much longer than expected due to filming delays.
Disney Shares First Look at New Fantasmic! Scenes
Well, it’s been a long two and a half years, but Fantasmic! is finally ready to reopen, and will do so on November 3! And now we have a first look at some of the new scenes, courtesy of Disney. The new scenes will replace the controversial Pocahontas scene that had been a part of the show for years.
The Sandman is returning for season 2 on Netflix
Nearly three months after the first season of The Sandman debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has officially greenlit the series for season 2. Neil Gaiman, the creator of the comic book upon which the series is based, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, as did the official Netflix account. The announcement came about an hour after Deadline reported that The Sandman would return.
Should School Be More Like Disney? Video Sparks Heated Debate
Every Disney fan knows, “There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of every day.” That big, beautiful tomorrow is truly in the hands of the generations now and the young ones that are to come. But should the school system try to be more...
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2. Similarly offering somewhat upscale genre fare, this first-ever co-production between Ireland and the Philippines is a diverting if...
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
Bob Chapek Doesn’t Care If You Like Him Or Not
Disney CEO Bob Chapek isn’t exactly a popular man. Or a well-liked man. Or particularly known as a man of the people. That’s just fine with him. Recently he sat down with the Wall Street Journal at their Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach last week and reflected on his feelings which he claims that largely he ignores when making decisions.
