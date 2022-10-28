Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbia Missourian
MU's McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday’s 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and for sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Tale of the tape: Missouri may have found its offensive identity
After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Pettet, Hollenbach named to All-SEC teams
Missouri soccer standouts Grace Pettet and Bella Hollenbach received All-SEC recognition on Sunday following the end of the 2022 regular season. Pettet, the Tigers captain and the anchor of the teams defense, was elected Second Team All-SEC for the first honors of her Missouri career. Pettet scored two goals for Missouri from the center back position while also starting all 17 games.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup
Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th. However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face No. 2 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10
3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:50: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 23, South Carolina 10. Third quarter. 4:59: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 20, South Carolina 0. 4:49: South Carolina,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defense sets the tone early in road victory
Missouri led by 10 as the halftime buzzer sounded, but Tigers fans couldn’t have felt all that confident about the way the game was going to go. South Carolina was set to start with the ball in the second half and was coming off a touchdown drive in which it marched down the field and made the Tigers’ defense look uncharacteristically out of sorts.
Columbia Missourian
Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride
After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins FIU Invitational
Missouri tennis took home first-place honors at the FIU Invitational on Sunday in Miami, Florida. The Tigers went 23-8 on the weekend in collective singles and doubles matches.
Columbia Missourian
Competitive quarterfinals highlight first week of area district matchups
Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter. From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette...
Columbia Missourian
Cole Camp defeats Harrisburg in district quarterfinals
Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28. The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon
The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game.
Columbia Missourian
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville cruises to big win over Palmyra
Third-seeded Hallsville crushed sixth-seeded Palmyra 38-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals. After Palmyra punted on its opening drive, Hallsville quickly cashed in from a 30-yard touchdown run by Harrison Fowler and converted on the two point attempt to go up 8-0.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Columbia Missourian
MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition
The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
Columbia Missourian
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That’s not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured.
Columbia Missourian
Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief
Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
Columbia Missourian
When The Ash Settles
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village's residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler visited on Wednesday to examine the wreckage and promise support for the recovery effort. Part of their search was to determine whether the fire caused enough devastation to merit a federal disaster declaration. Wooldridge residents have found plenty of damage: The town's streets are now scattered with burnt car frames and 23 ruined structures.
