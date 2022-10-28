Read full article on original website
Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines: Proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show
It’s time for another spectacular Sweet Adelines show! Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines is proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show. Join us as we celebrate Veteran’s Day with this USO themed show featuring Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus along with many guest performers. See headliner, DeJaVu, a comedic singing group. Additional performers include Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, Canyon Grand, Steppin’ Up!, Somethin’ Cookin’, Harmonic Junction, CMU Scholarship Winner Cassie Knight and Drummer extraordinaire, Nolan Quinn. Bring the entire family and come join in the fun!
Alexi Lee Armendariz
Early morning on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, Alexi Lee Armendariz took her last breath on earth and made the journey home. She was taken too soon, just weeks short of turning 18. There was not enough time with her, but she was needed and is now resting in complete peace in paradise.
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
Hymn Festival Concert
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Looking for some family fun, look no further!. Get ready for the free Hymn Festival Concert. You have the opportunity to experience a live orchestra and 135 member choir. You can bring your family along or even enjoy the concert by yourself, everyone is welcome. The concert is October 30th.
NexCore Group Breaks Ground on Montrose Ambulatory Care Center
NexCore Group has begun preliminary groundwork at the site of a new Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) in Montrose, Colo. The project is moving forward in partnership with Montrose Regional Health (MRH), a nonprofit health care system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties and the region's largest primary care provider, Cedar Point Health, and will be located near the intersection of Townsend and Rio Grande Ave. The projected grand opening is the fourth quarter of 2023.
A western Colorado mining depot aimed to be bigger than Grand Junction, but it became a ghost town
Mesa County is home to a ghost town that is as ghostly as it gets. The strange old town of Carpenter is nearly invisible these days out in the desert badlands at the base of the Bookcliffs, a mountain range that borders Grand Junction. More than a century ago, Carpenter...
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
Additional Invasive Zebra Mussels Found at Highline Lake State Park
CPW staff has discovered the presence of additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. The discovery comes following increased testing after CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling on Sept. 14.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident
One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
Couple arrested after 2-year-old found with severe burns
A couple in Garfield County was arrested on charges of child abuse after deputies found a 2-year-old child suffering from severe burns and other injuries.
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
