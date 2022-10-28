ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth

Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost

UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations

ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
ATLANTA, GA

