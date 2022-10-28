Read full article on original website
Teen accused in fatal shooting of Norcross High student turns himself in
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County high school student near campus last week turned himsel...
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
Dollar General stores being targeted by known scammer, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities are on the lookout for a woman they say has scammed cashiers at metro Atlanta Dollar General stores. Confidence and friendliness are two of the attributes of a good con artist, according to authorities, and they say Airel Mack is well practiced. Investigators say...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Man dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting
A man was killed and a child was injured Monday in a shooting in DeKalb County, police said....
Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release. District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced...
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
Police investigating deadly shooting near northwest Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide outside businesses in northwest Atlanta, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. While details are limited, police confirmed that a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 500 block of Bishop Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
Gwinnett County police chief speaks out against string of youth gun violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A rash of gun violence among Gwinnett County’s young people has the community concerned. Just this week, a 17-year-old Norcross High School student DeAndre Henderson was shot and killed a short distance from the school’s campus. This incident and others in recent months...
MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations
ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
