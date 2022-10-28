Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion
Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
NBC New York
Political Heavyweights Stump for Hochul, Zeldin During 1st Weekend of Early Voting
Political allies with big names are coming to the aid of New York's gubernatorial candidates Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin with few days left to sway potential voters ahead of Nov. 8. On the heels of their first and only debate, the longtime politicians vying for the state's top post...
