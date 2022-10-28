Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Appalachian State Dominates Robert Morris in Homecoming Game
BOONE, NC– The Colonials faced Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon for their second FBS test this season and are still searching for their first win of the 2022 season after falling to the Mountaineers 42-3 Saturday afternoon. Head coach Bernard Clark spoke on the experience of playing a perennial...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference
HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final
OLIN—North Iredell’s volleyball team will defend its regional championship. Emma Norris tallied 16 kills and Madeline Sigmon and Emily Campbell each supplied seven kills and two blocks as the 3A West top-seeded Raiders downed No. 4 seed North Henderson 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC
Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit North Carolina
The most popular time to visit North Carolina is summer, when crowds come to stake their umbrellas at the beach © Getty Images / iStockphoto. North Carolina is a land of contrasts, ranging from miles and miles of coastal bliss to the rolling hills of central Piedmont to the towering peaks of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at its western border – including 6,684ft Mt Mitchell, the tallest peak in the eastern US.
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
country1037fm.com
You Can Get A Sandwich For Pocket Change At Showmars On November 1st
Have you ever heard your parents or grandparents talk about how everything used to cost a nickel? Well, it’s not quite that cheap but, for one day only, Showmars is rolling back the price on one of their signature menu items so much that even Pawpaw will be impressed.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
