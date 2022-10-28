ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

colonialsportsnetwork.com

Appalachian State Dominates Robert Morris in Homecoming Game

BOONE, NC– The Colonials faced Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon for their second FBS test this season and are still searching for their first win of the 2022 season after falling to the Mountaineers 42-3 Saturday afternoon. Head coach Bernard Clark spoke on the experience of playing a perennial...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference

HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
HICKORY, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC

Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
BOONE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit North Carolina

The most popular time to visit North Carolina is summer, when crowds come to stake their umbrellas at the beach © Getty Images / iStockphoto. North Carolina is a land of contrasts, ranging from miles and miles of coastal bliss to the rolling hills of central Piedmont to the towering peaks of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at its western border – including 6,684ft Mt Mitchell, the tallest peak in the eastern US.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC

