AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
tonyspicks.com
UTEP Miners vs Rice Owls 11/3/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The UTEP Miners will go against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. Tyrice Knight and Jadrian Taylor each returned a fumble for a score, while Gavin Hardison tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Tyrin Smith, as UTEP defeated Charlotte 41-35 on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Massachusetts vs. New Mexico State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The New Mexico State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies should still be feeling good after a victory, while UMass will be looking to get back in the win column.
tonyspicks.com
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs UTEP Miners 10/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off with the UTEP Miners at Sun Bowl on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4; 3-4 ATS; 0-3 conference) are coming off a passing week aiming to snap a three-game losing streak. The Blue Raiders lost...
CBS Sports
UTEP vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces Catholic School's Principal Adrian Galaz finishes Chicago Marathon
Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Principal Adrian Galaz improved his running time in Chicago Marathon by about an hour, LCCS said on Facebook. Galaz clocked in at the Oct. 9, 2022 event at Grant Park in Chicago at 3 hours and 20 minutes. He raised $2,429 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Last year, Galaz raised a like amount for the America Needs You nonprofit, which assists first-generation, low-income students in college. Visit www.facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool/photos/5474410485974689. LCCC will host “Roaring 20s,” its sixth annual scholarship gala, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets are $125 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://lccsonline.org/. Call 575-526-2517. St. Genevieve’s Parish broke ground on Las Cruces’ first parochial school May 3, 1927. May 3 is the date of the Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, from which the school took its name. The school was dedicated Sept. 14, 1927, the feast day of the Exultation of the Holy Cross. Visit https://lccsonline.org/.
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more
More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
The Most Dangerous Intersection In El Paso Straddles Two States
The most dangerous intersection in El Paso is just barely IN El Paso. The intersection in question sorta' straddles two cities and states. El Paso in Texas and Chaparral in New Mexico. Right near the Edge Of Texas Steakhouse, and literally ON the edge of Texas, Highway 54 and State...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso Circle K’s Now Have Self-checkout, WTF
As somebody who visits circle k pretty often, I've never thought of convenience stores as convenient. It looks like circle k is getting with the times and have installed its first set of self-checkout machines in El Paso. This is the kind of thing that will drive older El Pasoans...
CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
What’s The Best Food You Can Only Get In El Paso?
There is a lot of great food in El Paso and some of it is stuff you can ONLY get in El Paso. We have all the big chains here; Chili's, Applebee's, Red Lobster, etc, along with fast food joints on just about every corner. We also have some "not so big" chains here, places that are kinda regional like State Line.
