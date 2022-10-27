ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Radiant heating coming to Queensbury Hotel patio

There's some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week - the same patio where the hotel's Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They'll still be able to get back to dining soon - with some new deluxe amenities.
QUEENSBURY, NY
iheart.com

Trick or Treat Hours Around the Capital Region

Halloween is Monday and that means trick or treaters going door to door to score some of the good stuff. And each town has certain hours that trick or treating is allowed, such as:. City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rotterdam: 4...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Troy Record

READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips

When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Palette Opens New Location in Downtown Saratoga

Saratoga Springs — Palette, a female-focused coworking space and community created to support women in careers and in life, opened the doors to its third location in the Capital Region. Palette owner Catherine Hover hosted a ribbon cutting in Downtown Saratoga Springs, where Palette now has two locations. “Every...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes

There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
COHOES, NY
Q 105.7

Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

PBS Special to Feature Group Coming to Proctors

On Saturday November 19th the Rock ‘n’ Roll Doo Wop Spectacular will make its way to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The night will feature the legendary Chubby Checker, The Duprees, and an incredible quintet called The Doo Wop Project. To get a preview of what’s coming to Schenectady,...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy