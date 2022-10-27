Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
Amsterdam pumpkin smash returning to Veterans Park
When your neighbors' porch lights go out, and Halloween ends, Grow Amsterdam's advice for your leftover pumpkins is clear: "don't trash it, smash it!"
Palace Theatre plans trick-or-treat event
To promote a safe and happy Halloween, the Palace Theatre is hosting a free community event—trick-or-treat at the Palace—on Monday, October 31.
Radiant heating coming to Queensbury Hotel patio
There's some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week - the same patio where the hotel's Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They'll still be able to get back to dining soon - with some new deluxe amenities.
Albany County Adopt-A-Family program launches ahead of holidays
Albany County has the holidays on their mind.
Free Haunted Carousel rides at Sherman’s Park
Take a ride on the haunted carousel this Halloween weekend at Sherman's Park. Rides are free and open to the public.
New Brewery In Ballston Spa Is 'Inviting Place For Delicious Pizza, Ice Cold Craft Beer'
A new brewery in the region is already making a splash with customers just a month after opening. Speckled Pig Brewing Co., located in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, officially opened its doors in late September 2022 with its own beer on top and seltzers made in-house, along with wines and ciders.
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Hours Around the Capital Region
Halloween is Monday and that means trick or treaters going door to door to score some of the good stuff. And each town has certain hours that trick or treating is allowed, such as:. City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rotterdam: 4...
Troy Record
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips
When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Palette Opens New Location in Downtown Saratoga
Saratoga Springs — Palette, a female-focused coworking space and community created to support women in careers and in life, opened the doors to its third location in the Capital Region. Palette owner Catherine Hover hosted a ribbon cutting in Downtown Saratoga Springs, where Palette now has two locations. “Every...
WNYT
Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes
There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
Pet photos offered at Gloversville Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Gloversville store.
Lark Hall’s 2nd annual Halloween Party Saturday
Lark Hall will be hosting their second annual Halloween Party with Annie in the Water & the E-Block Band on Saturday.
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
Meet the minds behind Glens Falls’ spookiest houses
Drive down Haviland Avenue during the Halloween season, and one house may stand out to you. Yes, that's right - it's the one with skeletons waving from the porch, graves haunted by the not-quite-dead, and two kids running around, making sure every cobweb is exactly where it should be.
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
albanymagic.com
PBS Special to Feature Group Coming to Proctors
On Saturday November 19th the Rock ‘n’ Roll Doo Wop Spectacular will make its way to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The night will feature the legendary Chubby Checker, The Duprees, and an incredible quintet called The Doo Wop Project. To get a preview of what’s coming to Schenectady,...
Comments / 0