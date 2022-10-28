TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO