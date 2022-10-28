Read full article on original website
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Sun Devils-Cougars football game time set for Nov. 12
The Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off on the road against Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. MST. The Pullman, Wash., game will air on Pac-12 Networks and Arizona Sports 98.7. Four other start times for games that weekend will not be announced until after this...
Arizona State explodes for 557 total yards of offense in win at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trenton Bourguet threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to tight end Jalin Conyers, and Xazavian Valladay ran for three touchdowns as Arizona State racked up 557 total yards and held off a late push for a 42-34 victory against Colorado on Saturday night.
QB Trenton Bourguet goes perfect on ASU’s 1st 2 touchdown drives vs. Colorado
New quarterback? No problem. In his first-ever collegiate start, Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet was a perfect 8-for-8 for 124 yards and one touchdown pass on the Sun Devils’ opening two drives on Saturday. Both of ASU’s first two possessions resulted in TDs and a 14-3 lead over the...
ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday
The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
Trenton Bourguet will start at quarterback for Sun Devils at Colorado
Trenton Bourguet will start at quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at the Colorado Buffaloes, per Jeff Munn on the Sun Devil Tailgate Show. Bourguet took over for injured Emory Jones against Washington three weeks ago and led a 45-38 upset win over then-No. 21 Huskies, going 15-of-21 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Sun Devils are big favorites, Wildcats are big underdogs on Saturday
ASU (2-5) is playing at the Buffaloes (1-6) in a game set to start at 4:30 p.m. The Sun Devils are looking to rebound after a 15-14 loss at Stanford last week. ASU led that game 14-6 at halftime, but failed to score in the second half. The defense did not allow a touchdown in the loss.
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
ESPN ranks 3 former Sun Devils in top 50 of college football transfers
En route to their 2-5 record, Arizona State football has endured a coaching change, a quarterback controversy and an ongoing NCAA investigation into recruitment violations during the pandemic. Perhaps adding insult to injury, a few players lost to the transfer portal are key contributors in their new homes. Tom VanHaaren...
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat
TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
Coyotes’ Mullett Arena opener spoiled by OT loss to Jets
TEMPE (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
Phoenix Suns’ starting lineup ranks among NBA’s best through 2 weeks
Not only have the Phoenix Suns maintained a strong starting lineup without veteran forward Jae Crowder, they’ve remained one of the best in the NBA. They’ve seamlessly transitioned to Cam Johnson at power forward, winning five of their first six games. As a result, the Suns are second in John Schuhmann’s Week 3 power rankings on NBA.com.
Phoenix Suns stick with it to put away pesky, young Rockets
PHOENIX — Winning in the NBA is really hard to learn how to do. The Phoenix Suns proved that to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in a 124-109 win. At halftime, Houston was 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range and had 19 second-chance points. Even better, the Suns were 4-for-15 (26.7%) from deep.
Phoenix Suns finding more success between margins on offensive glass
PHOENIX — Monty Williams and Kevin Young talk shop a lot. Sure, the Phoenix Suns’ head coach speaks with his associate head coach all the time in the confines of what the team does. At practice and shootaround, during timeouts and the game. But then there’s the conversations...
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Boxer Jake Paul defeats former UFC star Anderson Silva in Glendale
GLENDALE (AP) — Jake Paul’s ferocious right-handed punch caught Anderson Silva flush in the face, sending the UFC legend staggering to the canvas on Saturday night. The YouTuber-turned-boxer may have taken an unorthodox path to the sport, but it’s getting harder to deny that the 25-year-old has some legitimate skills in the ring.
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
