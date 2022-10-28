ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Sun Devils-Cougars football game time set for Nov. 12

The Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off on the road against Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. MST. The Pullman, Wash., game will air on Pac-12 Networks and Arizona Sports 98.7. Four other start times for games that weekend will not be announced until after this...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday

The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Trenton Bourguet will start at quarterback for Sun Devils at Colorado

Trenton Bourguet will start at quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at the Colorado Buffaloes, per Jeff Munn on the Sun Devil Tailgate Show. Bourguet took over for injured Emory Jones against Washington three weeks ago and led a 45-38 upset win over then-No. 21 Huskies, going 15-of-21 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
BOULDER, CO
Arizona Sports

Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat

TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
TEMPE, AZ
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy