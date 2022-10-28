Kentucky and Auburn entered Saturday tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference at 7-2 in league play with Florida, but the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats that put their stamp on the SEC race with a convincing 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) sweep of the Auburn Tigers inside Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky never trailed in sets two and three, gliding to keeping its spot atop the conference with Florida, who also won Saturday to keep pace. Kentucky would go a step further though repeating the result Sunday, sweeping Auburn 3-0 inside Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive day.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO