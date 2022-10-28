Read full article on original website
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
Negotiations continue in 2021 felony assault case
Negotiations continue toward a potential resolution in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault. Public defender Eric Bearden represents 55-year old Carlos Potter of Hopkinsville and says he’s looked over an evaluation conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and the commonwealth has put a plea offer on the table.
Downtown trick or treating is Monday afternoon
Downtown Hopkinsville will be filled with little ones dressed up as Buzz Light Year, cats, dogs and in many other costumes this afternoon as area merchants, agencies and political office-seekers will be handing out candy. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says downtown trick or treating goes from 3:30...
Public library hosting murder mystery event, expanding services
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library continues to find new ways to serve their community, including a new laptop check-out program. Executive Director DeAnna Sova says they know that some of their more rural customers don’t have reliable internet access at their homes, and some may not be able to afford it, so they’re offering the ability to check out laptops that come with internet capabilities.
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
Rain doesn’t hinder big crowds for downtown trick-or-treating
A light rain didn’t stop an enormous crowd of little ones and their families from gathering in downtown Hopkinsville Monday afternoon for trick or treating. There were costumes of all types and trick-or-treaters were able to get candy and other goodies from downtown merchants, businesses, churches and agencies from across the city and several office-holders and seekers. Toby Hudson with Parks and Recreation says it was a big success.
One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash
A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
College Sports Weekend Recap
Kentucky and Auburn entered Saturday tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference at 7-2 in league play with Florida, but the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats that put their stamp on the SEC race with a convincing 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) sweep of the Auburn Tigers inside Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky never trailed in sets two and three, gliding to keeping its spot atop the conference with Florida, who also won Saturday to keep pace. Kentucky would go a step further though repeating the result Sunday, sweeping Auburn 3-0 inside Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive day.
