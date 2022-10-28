North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaBlue House (Republic of Korea) Worries continue to rise in Asia after North Korea successfully launches a nuclear-capable ballistic missile after Japanese territory yesterday. The fifth round of weapons tests in the past ten days, the launch is only the latest of nearly forty missile launches over this past year. The missile launched yesterday is capable of striking Guam, which hosts one of the largest United States military facilities in the entirety of Asia. Given the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, it is likely that North Korea has exploited the shift in international attention to Europe to gain space to speed up its weapon development programs. The end goal of such efforts would be to wrangle greater concessions from the United States and its allies without risking additional sanctions being levied on its leaders and economy, as well as attain recognition as a nuclear state.

