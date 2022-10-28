Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor: 'My son was loved'
Orlando, Fla. - The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
WESH
Thousands of fans pack out stadium for Monster Jam in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Monster Jam always brings out thousands of fans to Camping World Stadium, and Saturday was no different. WESH 2 spoke to fans new and old about the special one-night extravaganza. Saturday's event in Orlando was Monster Jam's final event of the year. Thousands of fans...
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to the 298th episode of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at The Heavy – Winter Park during our collaborative night market, the Bizarre Bazaar.
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
bungalower
Lake Alert: Sanitary sewer overflow closes Lake Adair and Lake Concord
The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for both Lake Adair and Lake Concord following significant rains late last week. The rains brought between 5-6 inches of rain to the College Park area, which overwhelmed the sanitary system and caused an overflow into the street and an undetermined amount of waste entered Lake Adair and Lake Concord.
‘Bigger and better than ever’: SeaWorld announces return of Christmas Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the heels of Halloween, SeaWorld Orlando plans to transition into a winter wonderland in the coming weeks. The park announced that its “bigger and better than ever” Christmas Celebration will kick off on Nov. 11 and run through Jan. 3, on select dates.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Aussie Grill by Outback to open in Waterford Lakes soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa-based restaurant will be opening a new location in Orlando. Aussie Grill, part of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., is the first standalone location in Orlando and it will only be a few miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Aussie Grill is in the same...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford
Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!
westorlandonews.com
Activists to March Through Downtown Orlando to Demand Justice for Animals
Dozens of activists with the grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) are planning a march and protest at Lake Eola Park starting at 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The protest follows a successful DxE Orlando campaign to have foie gras removed from the menus of five local restaurants.
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
Orlando scraps plan for large urban park under I-4 for more parking spaces
Orlando city leaders have released updated plans for the city’s “Under-I” project. Though it looks nothing like the original design, it is still expected to be a big draw for downtown Orlando. People may have seen the blue tarp fencing, driving next to Interstate 4 in the...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
mynews13.com
Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
Orange County deputies host Halloween trunk-or-treat event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Families participated in a unique trick-or-treat activity Saturday night. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosted a trunk-or-treat event at the station headquarters in Orlando. Children and families decked out in costumes and visited the station’s parking lot, where officers gave candy to them.
